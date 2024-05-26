Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves Atlanta Braves game with non-contact injury

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves entered Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a two-game losing streak and seven games back of the NL East division lead, having won just three of their past ten matchups.

Knowing his team needed a spark, reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna led off with a double to center field just two pitches into the game. Unfortunately, Acuna’s day ended early after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee while shuffling between second and third base in the top of the first inning.

Acuna collapsed on the basepaths at PNC Park and stayed down for a couple of minutes before trainers helped him off the field. Jarred Kelenic replaced Acuna in the Braves lineup.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has left today’s game after a non-contact injury on the basepaths



(via @BravesOnBally)

pic.twitter.com/2MEPS7U9OR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 26, 2024

Acuna previously tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021, but this injury appears to be to his left knee.

Ronald Acuna Jr. stats this season: 4 HR, 15 RBI, 16 SB, .250/.351/.365

The Braves have not yet provided an update on their four-time All-Star, but more information should be available in the next 24 to 48 hours.

