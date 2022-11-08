Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Cards84664 - Wiki Commons

Rocket Morgage FieldHouse is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was renamed in 2019 after previously being known as Gund Arena. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse located?

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is in Cleveland, Ohio. The address of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH, 44115.

Who plays at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

The Cleveland Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

What is the capacity of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

The capacity at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is 19,432, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Door times for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse events and concerts will vary according to each event. Door times for weekday Cavaliers games are 60 minutes prior to the game starts. For weekend games, doors open 90 minutes prior to the game.

How much is the parking at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Credit – rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

For the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse parking, you can expect to pay $10 to $25, depending on where you park.

Can you watch the Cleveland Cavaliers warm up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse only allows small bags such as purses, diaper bags, and clutches.

Is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse cashless?

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Suites at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse cost between $5,000-$10,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

What is there to eat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any of the game.

FanFuel: Serving classic meals like soda, pretzels, hot dogs, beer, water, popcorn, peanuts, and more throughout the concourse at the stadium.

Serving classic meals like soda, pretzels, hot dogs, beer, water, popcorn, peanuts, and more throughout the concourse at the stadium. Tenders Love & Chicken: Buttermilk chicken sandwiches, fries, soda, beer, and water out in FirstEnergy Loudville.

Buttermilk chicken sandwiches, fries, soda, beer, and water out in FirstEnergy Loudville. Michael Symon’s Burger Joint: Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, kielbasa, fries, soda, water, beer, nachos, shakes, and more out in portal 9.

Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, kielbasa, fries, soda, water, beer, nachos, shakes, and more out in portal 9. Market the Fig: Reuben sandwiches, salads, Bahn Mi bowl, soda, water, beer, and more in the South Neighborhood.

Reuben sandwiches, salads, Bahn Mi bowl, soda, water, beer, and more in the South Neighborhood. BrewDog: Fans looking for craft beer to enjoy during a basketball or hockey game can head to portal 27.

Fans looking for craft beer to enjoy during a basketball or hockey game can head to portal 27. Flour Pizza: Serving up signature pizza with a wide range of toppings and flavors in the West Neighborhood.

Serving up signature pizza with a wide range of toppings and flavors in the West Neighborhood. CLE Cocktail: Serving up signature cocktails at portal 61.

Serving up signature cocktails at portal 61. Elmore Smith’s Smokehouse: Serving up BBQ favorites and more for fans to enjoy on game day.

Serving up BBQ favorites and more for fans to enjoy on game day. Rocco’s: Cheesesteak sandwiches, fries, signature cocktails, beer, water, soda, and more out in the Northwest Atrium Neighborhood.

Cheesesteak sandwiches, fries, signature cocktails, beer, water, soda, and more out in the Northwest Atrium Neighborhood. Loudville Grille: The official home of the Cleveland chicken sandwich out in FirstEnergy Loudville.

The official home of the Cleveland chicken sandwich out in FirstEnergy Loudville. Fahrenheit by Chef Rocco Whalen: Fans looking for a complete food menu should head to the Northwest Atrium Neighborhood to this 75-person restaurant. You will find nachos, pizza, and signature entrees in the restaurants.

Fans looking for a complete food menu should head to the Northwest Atrium Neighborhood to this 75-person restaurant. You will find nachos, pizza, and signature entrees in the restaurants. Banditos: Tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, and more out in the West Neighborhood.

Tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, and more out in the West Neighborhood. Taste of Black Cleveland: A complete celebration of local food and drinks from chefs and mixologists from the Cleveland area.

A complete celebration of local food and drinks from chefs and mixologists from the Cleveland area. Quaker Steak and Lube: Serving up none-in and boneless wings, burgers, steakburgers, water, beer, and more in the West Neighborhood.

