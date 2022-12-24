Reports: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for regular season

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

If the Tennessee Titans are to make the NFL playoffs, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Multiple outlets reported Saturday that Tannehill underwent surgery this week to treat his high right ankle sprain and will miss the rest of the regular season. It was unclear whether he’d be recovered in time for the playoffs, should the Titans (7-7) get there.

The Titans host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday and will turn to rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who went 1-1 when he subbed for Tannehill earlier this season.

Tennessee has lost four games in a row and find the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) chasing it for the AFC South title. The Titans face the Dallas Cowboys next week and close with the Jaguars.

Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack in a Week 15 loss.

In his fourth season with the Titans, the 34-year-old Tannehill has passed for 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions in 12 games.

–Field Level Media