Utah Jazz trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons

The Utah Jazz are on the verge of trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Kelly Olynk and point guard Saben Lee, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Bodganovic, 33, would join the list of stars to exit Utah amid the team’s rebuild. The Jazz sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for a package of draft picks and players and then dispatched Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for another haul of picks and players.

Bodganovic, a 6-foot-7 forward, spent the past three seasons in Utah, averaging 18.4 points per game for the Jazz. He started all 204 games he played in for Utah. Overall, he has averages of 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 603 career games (486 starts).

The Pistons would be his fifth team.

Olynyk, 31, averaged 9.1 points in 40 games (one start) for the Pistons last season. Utah would be his fifth team.

Lee, 23, has averaged 5.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in his first two seasons as a pro. He’s played in 85 games (seven starts) for the Pistons after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft. He was drafted by the Jazz and sent to the Pistons the same day in a trade.

