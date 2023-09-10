Reports: Giants TE Darren Waller (hamstring) to play vs. Cowboys

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is expected to make his debut during the team’s season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, multiple media outlets reported.

Waller was added to the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable against Dallas due to a hamstring injury.

Fellow tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager would see additional playing time if Waller sits out the season opener, although Cager also was limited in Friday’s practice due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) were listed as questionable for the season opener, while wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring) and Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) are doubtful.

The Giants acquired Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in March in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Waller, 30, has spent the past five seasons with the Raiders franchise. Last season, injuries limited him to just nine games (six starts), and he made 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

Waller had back-to-back seasons of more than 1,100 yards in 2019 and 2020 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

–Field Level Media