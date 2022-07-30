Los Angeles Dodgers acquire pitcher Chris Martin from Cubs

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired veteran reliever Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

The 36-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA and six holds in 34 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022.

Martin has struck out 40 batters, walked four and allowed five home runs in 31 1/3 innings.

He is 6-15 with seven saves and a 4.10 ERA in 244 games (no starts) over parts of seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Cubs.

There was no immediate word on a return for the Cubs.

