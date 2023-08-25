Reports: Cowboys trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a deal to acquire quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday night.

The Cowboys will send a fourth-round draft pick in 2024 to the 49ers in the deal, reports said. Dallas will be on the hook for just $6.25 million guaranteed over the final two years of Lance’s rookie contract.

Lance’s time in San Francisco figured to be coming to a close after the 49ers named Sam Darnold the backup to Brock Purdy rather than Lance.

The 49ers traded up into the third overall pick in 2021 to draft Lance out of North Dakota State, and he was lined up to be their starter in 2022 before fracturing his right ankle in the second game of the season. The injury, which included ligament damage, required two surgeries — the second to remove hardware from the first that was causing irritation in the ankle.

Niners general manager John Lynch said on Thursday that “the most likely option is” Lance would remain on the team as the third-stringer, but he didn’t rule out a potential deal.

In Dallas, Lance will slot in behind well-compensated starter Dak Prescott. Backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier are also on the roster ahead of the looming cut-down deadline; Rush started five games last year and one in 2021 while Prescott was sidelined.

Lance has appeared in just eight games (four starts) over his first two seasons, completing 56 of 102 passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

