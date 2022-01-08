Report: Panthers not planning to fire Matt Rhule as coach

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers fans hold a sign for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule (not pictured) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers plan to keep head coach Matt Rhule for the 2022 season, ESPN reported Saturday.

Sources also told the network that Rhule will begin searching for a new offensive coordinator next week.

Rhule, 46, is 10-22 in two seasons at the helm heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina (5-11) started 3-0 this season but takes a six-game losing streak into the finale at Tampa Bay (12-4).

Rhule fired offensive coordinator and play-caller Joe Brady on Dec. 5. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon took over his duties.

Rhule signed a seven-year, $62 million contract in January 2020.

