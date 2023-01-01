NFLPA filing grievance over Panthers’ turf

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Players Association plans to file a grievance against the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, claiming the hardness of the artificial turf for a Dec. 24 game violated the protocols in the collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN.

The game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., was the coldest home game in Panthers’ history, with a temperature of only 20 degrees at the start of the game.

The NFLPA complained about the field conditions, asking before the game for a delay of the 1 p.m. start and again asking for a delay after the game started.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. “Specifically pregame. I know it warmed up a little as the game went on.

“I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement.”

The conditions eventually improved and by halftime had returned to normal. The Panthers beat the Lions 37-23.

Field turf was installed at Bank of America Stadium before the 2021 season by Panthers owner David Tepper, who anticipated more games as his professional soccer team, Charlotte FC, started sharing the stadium with the NFL team.

Carolina team officials had no comment.

–Field Level Media