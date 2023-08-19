Report: NBA looking into James Harden’s ‘liar’ claims

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s recent claim that team president Daryl Morey is a “liar” has reportedly drawn the league’s attention.

ESPN reported Saturday that the NBA is looking into the circumstances of the public admonishments Harden made Monday at a publicity event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden has privately indicated that those remarks were a response to Morey ending trade discussions involving the 10-time All-Star, per the report.

According to ESPN, however, the NBA is investigating whether Harden “was portending a 2023-24 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention.”

Harden’s preference is to play elsewhere next season, but the 76ers have informed his representatives that they are expecting him to report to the team for training camp next month.

Harden, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Thunder, Rockets, Nets and 76ers.

–Field Level Media