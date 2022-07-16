Report: Juan Soto rejects Nats’ 15-year, $440M offer

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star outfielder Juan Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, who will now entertain trade offers.

The Athletic reported Saturday that the Nationals’ latest offer, their third in recent months, did not include any deferred money.

Soto, 23, would have become the highest-paid player in baseball history, as the Nationals’ offer exceeded in total dollars the 12-year, $426.5-million contract Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in March 2019.

Soto would have received an average salary of $29.33 million, with the deal extending through his age-38 season.

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, was not immediately available to comment on The Athletic’s report. His client is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Last month, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo insisted “we are not trading Juan Soto” in a radio interview with 106.7 The Fan.

However, sources told The Athletic that Soto’s latest rejection means the team will explore trade offers as a matter of due diligence. This season’s trade deadline is Aug. 2.

Soto entered Saturday batting a career-worst .247 with 19 home runs, 42 RBIs and a major league-leading 79 walks in 89 games this season.

The two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) is a lifetime .292/.427/.540 hitter with 117 homers and 354 RBIs in 553 games in five seasons with the Nationals.

–Field Level Media