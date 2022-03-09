Report: Jets working to keep backup QB Joe Flacco

Nov 21, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) pre game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets reportedly want veteran Joe Flacco to return as Zach Wilson’s backup quarterback in 2022.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the Jets are in talks with the 37-year-old free agent about a new contract.

Flacco is 0-5 as a starter with New York over the past two seasons, completing 101 of 176 passes for 1,202 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

He spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, winning a championship in Super Bowl XLVII, before going to the Denver Broncos in 2019 and the Jets in 2020.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started 13 games as a rookie (3-10 record) and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with nine TDs and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 185 yards and four scores.

The ESPN report said the Jets also want to retain restricted free agent quarterback Mike White, who was 1-2 as the starter in 2021. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight picks.

–Field Level Media