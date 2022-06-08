Report: Jays’ Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) could miss rest of season

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury, possibly the rest of the season, MLB Network reported Wednesday.

Ryu, already on the injured list, is gathering multiple opinions, including from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California on Thursday, Sportsnet reported. An MRI revealed “chronic changes” to Ryu’s elbow, per the report.

The Blue Jays placed Ryu on the injured list last Thursday with left forearm inflammation.

Ryu made his fourth trip to the IL since signing a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto in 2019.

The 35-year-old native of South Korea is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts this season. He owns a 75-45 record with a 3.26 ERA in 175 career games (174 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-19) and Blue Jays.

