Report: Evil Geniuses dropping Dota 2 roster, leaving NA

Evil Geniuses are reportedly releasing their entire Dota 2 roster and departing North America for South America’s 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.

Evil Geniuses recently finished in 9th-12th place at The International 2022, with a lineup featuring Tal “Fly” Aizik, Artour “Arteezy” Babaev, Abed “Abed” Yusop, Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko and Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen.

According to Monday’s report from freelance journalist Kenny Utama, Evil Geniuses will replace that lineup with members of the Thunder Awaken roster.

The new EG roster, per the report, would feature Crhistian “Pakazs” Savina, Farith “Matthew” Puente and Jose “Pandaboo” Padilla from Thunder Awaken, plus Jean “Chris Luck” Salazar and Adrian “Wisper” Dobles from beastcoast. All of those players are from Peru except Wisper, a Bolivian.

