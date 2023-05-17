Red Sox get off to fast start, blast Mariners 12-3

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Pablo Reyes hit a pair of two-run doubles as the Boston Red Sox piled up nine runs over the first two innings en route to a 12-3 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Boston tied its season high with 16 hits, including six in a six-run second inning. Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with his second homer in as many games during the big frame.

Rob Refsnyder, Rafael Devers, Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran each added multiple hits to the total. Refsnyder and Turner also scored three runs apiece.

Brayan Bello (3-1) worked around three hits and five walks during his five-inning outing, ultimately earning his third straight win for the Red Sox.

Julio Rodriguez and Jose Caballero each had an RBI for Seattle, which was held to just five hits.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (3-1) lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits.

The Red Sox put up a big inning early for a second consecutive night, sending eight to the plate and scoring three runs in the first.

A Devers liner to center capped Boston’s run of three straight one-out hits, producing the opening run. Two batters after Masataka Yoshida walked, Reyes sent a two-out, two-run double to the left-field wall.

Alex Verdugo caught up to a Taylor Trammell fly ball through swirling wind near the track in right, getting Bello out of a second-inning jam.

The Sox then broke the game open in their half of the frame. After hitting a one-out double, Verdugo scored on Turner’s laser of a two-run homer over left that began the onslaught.

Refsnyder drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a Yoshida infield single and subsequent throwing error. Hernandez’s RBI single to right followed.

Boston immediately scored twice more against reliever Trevor Gott, as Reyes hit his second double and scored on Duran’s groundball single to center.

Seattle got on the board in the fourth when Cal Raleigh hit a ground-rule double and scored on Caballero’s two-out single to center.

Another string of three RBI hits opened a multi-run fifth inning for Boston. Devers dropped a double into right before a Yoshida groundout and a Hernandez sac fly made it 12-1.

Rodriguez’s fielder’s choice and a throwing error got two runs back for Seattle in the sixth.

Verdugo (groin tightness) left the game early for precautionary reasons.

