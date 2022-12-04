Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, ‘good chance’ season over

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night.

Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a “good chance.”

He has missed three of the past four games.

At this point, it would make little sense for Stafford — who the Rams signed to a four-year, $160-million contract through 2026 — to return to the lineup for the final two games of this season.

Stafford suffered a neck injury in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints after clearing protocol from a previous concussion.

Stafford, 34, has passed for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has thrown for 52,082 yards and 333 touchdowns in 191 games in his 14-year career with the Detroit Lions (2009-20) and Rams.

John Wolford will get the start against the Seahawks on Sunday after Bryce Perkins started under center last weekend in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

–Field Level Media