PUBG reveals 48 teams in PMGC League Group Stage

PUBG on Monday revealed the 48 teams that will compete in a new three-stage format of the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) that kicks off Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Group Stage (Nov. 10-27) will split 48 teams into three groups. The top three from each group will advance directly to the PMGC Grand Finals while the bottom four teams will be eliminated.
The complete list of teams:
Group Red:
Buriram United Esports
The Infinity
Bigetron Red Aliens
4Rivals
Box Gaming
Influence Chemin
Team Queso
R8 ESPORTS
Nigma Galaxy
TITAN GAMING
DRS Gaming
Agonix8 Esports
S2G Esports
MADBULLS
emTek StormX
LGD Gaming
Group Green:
Bacon Time
VAMPIRE ESPORTS
EVOS REBORN
Yoodo Alliance
iNCO Gaming
Alpha 7 Esports
PITTSBURGH KNIGHTS
POWR ESPORTS
ONE MILLION
GODLIKE STALWART
Skylightz Gaming
FIRE FLUX ESPORTS
HVVP
DWG KIA
NV
DONUTS USG
Group Yellow:
TEM Entertainment
FaZe Clan
GENESIS DOGMA GIDS
GEEK FAM
D’Xavier
Vivo Keyd
Furious Gaming
TEAM FALCONS
Geekay Esports
IHC Esports
T2K Esports
BESIKTAS ESPORTS
Game-Lord
NS RedForce
4 Angry Men
REJECT
The Survival Stage (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) features the remaining teams from the Group Stage fighting for one of the 16 available slots in the Last Chance, to be held Dec. 3-4. Only the top four teams will head to the PMGC Grand Finals.
The finals will be held Jan. 6-8, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
–Field Level Media