PUBG reveals 48 teams in PMGC League Group Stage

Credit: Krafton

PUBG on Monday revealed the 48 teams that will compete in a new three-stage format of the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) that kicks off Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Group Stage (Nov. 10-27) will split 48 teams into three groups. The top three from each group will advance directly to the PMGC Grand Finals while the bottom four teams will be eliminated.

The complete list of teams:

Group Red:

Buriram United Esports

The Infinity

Bigetron Red Aliens

4Rivals

Box Gaming

Influence Chemin

Team Queso

R8 ESPORTS

Nigma Galaxy

TITAN GAMING

DRS Gaming

Agonix8 Esports

S2G Esports

MADBULLS

emTek StormX

LGD Gaming

Group Green:

Bacon Time

VAMPIRE ESPORTS

EVOS REBORN

Yoodo Alliance

iNCO Gaming

Alpha 7 Esports

PITTSBURGH KNIGHTS

POWR ESPORTS

ONE MILLION

GODLIKE STALWART

Skylightz Gaming

FIRE FLUX ESPORTS

HVVP

DWG KIA

NV

DONUTS USG

Group Yellow:

TEM Entertainment

FaZe Clan

GENESIS DOGMA GIDS

GEEK FAM

D’Xavier

Vivo Keyd

Furious Gaming

TEAM FALCONS

Geekay Esports

IHC Esports

T2K Esports

BESIKTAS ESPORTS

Game-Lord

NS RedForce

4 Angry Men

REJECT

The Survival Stage (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) features the remaining teams from the Group Stage fighting for one of the 16 available slots in the Last Chance, to be held Dec. 3-4. Only the top four teams will head to the PMGC Grand Finals.

The finals will be held Jan. 6-8, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

–Field Level Media