Power 5 Hot Seats: Bryan Harsin, Scott Frost favored to be first fired

Nebraska is a double-digit favorite ahead of its season opener on Saturday, but a win over Northwestern in Dublin wouldn’t significantly cool the proverbial seat under Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost.

Frost is the -120 favorite to be the first Big Ten coach fired in odds released by SportsBetting.ag. That’s the second-shortest odds among all of the Power 5 coaches behind only Auburn’s Bryan Harsin.

Harsin, who kept his job following a February inquiry into his football program, is being offered at -1000 to be the first SEC coach fired this season.

Frost and Harsin are the only two Power 5 coaches with better than even odds to be the first coach let go within their respective conference. The next-shortest odds belong to West Virginia’s Neal Brown, who is the +100 favorite to be the first Big 12 coach fired this season.

First ACC Coach Fired

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech: +200

Dino Babers, Syracuse: +225

Mike Norvell, Florida State: +275

Scott Satterfield, Louisville: +500

Mack Brown, North Carolina: +700

Jeff Hafley, Boston College: +2500

Mario Cristobal, Miami: +2500

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech: +5000

Dave Doeren, NC State: +5000

Mike Elko, Duke: +5000

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh: +5000

Tony Elliott, Virginia: +5000

Dabo Swinney, Clemson: +6600

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest: +6600

First Big 12 Coach Fired

Neal Brown, West Virginia: +100

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: +110

Chris Klieman, Kansas State: +1000

Matt Campbell, Iowa State: +1000

Dave Aranda, Baylor: +3300

Lance Leipold, Kansas: +4000

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: +4000

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: +5000

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: +5000

Sonny Dykes, TCU: +5000

First Big Ten Coach Fired

Scott Frost, Nebraska: -120

Tom Allen, Indiana: +400

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: +600

Greg Schiano, Rutgers: +700

James Franklin, Penn State: +1200

Jeff Brohm, Purdue: +1200

Mike Locksley, Maryland: +1600

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: +2500

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: +2500

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: +3300

Bret Bielema, Illinois: +5000

Mel Tucker, Michigan State: +5000

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: +6600

Ryan Day, Ohio State: +10000

First Pac-12 Coach Fired

Herm Edwards, Arizona State: +225

David Shaw, Stanford: +250

Jedd Fisch, Arizona: +260

Karl Dorrell, Colorado: +400

Justin Wilcox, California: +500

Chip Kelly, UCLA: +1600

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State: +2500

Dan Lanning, Oregon: +5000

Jake Dickert, Washington State: +6600

Kyle Whittingham, Utah: +6600

Kalen DeBoer, Washington: +10000

Lincoln Riley, USC: +10000

First SEC Coach Fired

Bryan Harsin, Auburn: -1000

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: +500

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri: +1600

Mike Leach, Mississippi State: +1600

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: +2000

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: +5000

Josh Heupel, Tennessee: +6600

Shane Beamer, South Carolina: +6600

Sam Pittman, Arkansas: +10000

Billy Napier, Florida: +25000

Brian Kelly, LSU: +25000

Kirby Smart, Georgia: +50000

Nick Saban, Alabama: +50000

–Field Level Media