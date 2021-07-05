Portland Trail Blazers rumors, top trade & free-agent targets for 2021 NBA offseason

Portland Trail Blazers rumors are flying early in their offseason, which came earlier than the franchise had hoped after they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Blazers are on the hunt for a new head coach, and are entering a massive summer where they must figure out how to assemble a legitimate contender around superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Can general manager Neil Olshey get the right new voice in the locker room to succeed where Terry Stotts fell short? Will Olshey overhaul the roster, or make minor tweaks and hope the coaching change makes the biggest difference?

Whatever happens, all eyes will be on Portland. Let’s take a look at some trade scenarios, free-agent targets and the latest buzz surrounding the Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Ben Simmons could be involved in Damian Lillard trade

Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto reported that Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey “wants someone such as [Damian] Lillard in a Simmons deal.“

It’d certainly make sense for both teams involved. The Blazers have glaringly obvious defensive issues, and Simmons might be the best, most versatile single defender in basketball. He’d also still give Portland a facilitator on offense, and someone who could mix up the team’s rotation and make the offense move more smoothly.

Meanwhile, even after achieving the East’s No. 1 seed, Philadelphia likely bolster its NBA Finals prospects by replacing Simmons with Lillard. Pairing the likes of Dame with Joel Embiid would be a fascinating combination, and the Sixers have plenty of 3-point shooters to make the fit even better.

Since Embiid is so dominant on defense, he’d mask any deficiencies Lillard has on that end since he expends so much as a creative scoring force.

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Damian Lillard may request a trade

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that a variety of factors may trigger Lillard to want out of Portland, which would obviously be a devastating blow to the franchise.

Lillard was reportedly frozen out of the hiring process that went into landing new head coach Chauncey Billups. None of the candidates Lillard personally advocated for were part of Portland’s interview process.

Combine that with the inability to surround Lillard with adequate talent, and it’s understandable why he might want to try his luck elsewhere. The Blazers could obviously get a superstar in a blockbuster trade. Keep an eye on this story as one of the biggest in the NBA offseason.

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Chauncey Billups is the front-runner to be next head coach

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Billups is the leader in the clubhouse as the race to become the next Portland Trail Blazers head coach heats up:

Chauncey Billups has emerged as the frontrunner to be offered the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2021

Billups is currently on the Los Angeles Clippers’ staff, and the fact that they’ve overcome two 2-0 series deficits en route to the Conference Finals only enhances the former star point guard’s coaching resume.

Much of the credit goes to Tyronn Lue for his uncanny ability to make adjustments. That said, you can bet Billups has had a hand in crafting the Clippers’ game plans and tweaking their rotation in the midst of their deepest postseason run ever.

Pairing a leader and proven player like Billups with Damian Lillard is a logical fit for Portland. Let’s see if Billups’ hiring actually comes to fruition.

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Chauncey Billups, Mike D’Antoni up for 2nd head coaching interviews

After the Blazers interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for the second time, they’re also going to speak with Chauncey Billups and Mike D’Antoni once more, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski:

Sources: Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni will get a second interview for the Portland job this week. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon met Monday for her second and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups will also meet again with the Blazers this week. https://t.co/hvexakHlZ6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Billups is a former NBA point guard and a proven champion who Lillard has reportedly endorsed as a potential hire. That’d be a bold hire, since Billups just got his first year of coaching experience as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Then again, Steve Nash had no experience before taking the Brooklyn Nets job and did quite well.

As for D’Antoni, at this point it seems obvious that his teams have a rather limited ceiling. They’ll play a fast-paced offense and leave something to be desired on defense. That doesn’t really sound like what Portland needs, but it’ll also depend on whether the Blazers shake up Lillard’s supporting cast.

Based on how things are trending, it’d be a shock if Portland hired a retread in D’Antoni. That seems like the safe, overly simplistic hire. Hammon and Billups seem like the best candidates.

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Damian Lillard taking hands-off approach to coaching vacancy

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that despite Lillard previously stating he’d prefer Portland to hire Jason Kidd or Chauncey Billups, he’ll leave it up to Blazers leadership to make the right call:

“A source with knowledge of the situation said Lillard is not making demands of any kind when it comes to the coaching hire. The front office and ownership will do their jobs while communicating with him along the way.”

It’s great that there’s a mutual understanding between Lillard and the organization, that there are open lines of communication, and that there’s a strong relationship there. This will help the loyal Lillard continue to want to remain with the Blazers.

Really, all Portland needs is a credible, competent leader who can coach defense. The Blazers ranked 29th in defensive rating this past season, which just isn’t going to get it done in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers trade scenarios for 2021 NBA offseason

Moving off CJ McCollum should be a strong consideration

Jan 11, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball past Toronto Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell (R) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Again, you could argue that the right coach will get this core of Portland players moving in the right direction, especially if a substantial improvement can be made on the defensive end.

But maybe it’s as simple as Lillard and CJ McCollum both being so dynamic on offense that they don’t have enough to give defensively. Thus, Lillard needs more of a two-way backcourt mate to have the Blazers consistently competing for championships.

There are a number of teams who’d be interested in acquiring McCollum because of his excellent offensive skill set. It’s possible that he’d be better off somewhere else, where his defensive shortcomings could be masked by a talented supporting cast.

McCollum is easily the biggest trade chip Portland has, so any huge roster shakeup would start by sending him somewhere else. Blazers fans would hate to see him go, as would Lillard, but it may be in the best interest of all parties involved.

Swing a blockbuster trade for Paul George

Aug 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to pass as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defend during the second half in an NBA basketball game at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers get: CJ McCollum, Robert Covington & 3 first-round picks

Blazers get: Paul George & Rajon Rondo

The above article outlines some excellent trade scenarios, but here’s a tweaked version of a mock trade that sends McCollum to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sacrificing that many draft picks to make a Paul George trade work would be well worth the cost for the Blazers, especially if Rajon Rondo came over from the Clippers as part of this massive deal.

George has been one of the best two-way players in the NBA for several years. However, he’s a questionable basketball fit in LA alongside Kawhi Leonard. They essentially play the same position, and they’re too decorated of players to be in that situation. If they don’t win a championship this postseason, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if George gets traded.

It’s also true that the Clippers need a better pure guard who can also distribute. That’s where McCollum would step in and fit nicely with that squad’s current core. Robert Covington would give Los Angeles more depth on the wing and someone who can rebound extremely well for his size.

As for the Blazers’ side of this, PG13 and Rondo would give them that defensive boost they need. George is a worthy No. 2 alongside Lillard, and Rondo could provide a spark off the bench running the offense for Portland’s No. 2 unit.

Top Portland Trail Blazers free-agent targets this summer

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF, Golden State Warriors

Victor Oladipo, SG, Miami Heat

Evan Fournier, SF/SG, Boston Celtics

