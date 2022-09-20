Visiting Petco Park: This is what you need to know

Credit - Tostie - Wiki Commons

Petco Park is one of the best stadiums in Major League Baseball, allowing fans to experience beautiful sights and taste a wide array of delicious food as they enjoy watching one of the best teams in MLB. Before taking a trip to watch the San Diego Padres, here’s everything you need to know before walking inside Petco Park.

Where is Petco Park?

Petco Park is located at 100 Park Blvd., San Diego, California.

Who plays at Petco Park?

The San Diego Padres play at Petco Park.

When was Petco Park built?

Petco Park was built on April 8, 2004.

Who owns Petco Park?

The San Diego City Council owns Petco Park.

Where to park at Petco Park?

If you want to park as close as you can to Petco Park, expect to pay between $21- $40. Other garages near the park can cost as low as $5 but expect to walk because the farther the garage is, the cheaper it will be.

What time does Petco Park open?

Entrance to Petco Park typically begins 90 minutes before a game or event begins.

Can you bring backpacks into Petco Park?

Petco Park does not allow bags or backpacks inside the stadium unless it is a single-compartment bag that measures 7″x10″ or smaller. However, medical bags or bags for accompanying infants are permitted inside the ballpark.

Can you bring food inside of Petco Park?

You are allowed to bring juice boxes and water bottles that are 32 oz. They must be factory sealed, and outside food must be wrapped or in a soft container.

What are the food options at Petco Park?

There are so many food places to choose from when you are at Petco Park. We have listed all the food places to eat and the section they are located in.

Grand Ole BBQ , Section 113

, Section 113 Negihama Sushi , Section 102

, Section 102 Cucina Stella , Section 102

, Section 102 Randy Jones BBQ , Sections 119, 204

, Sections 119, 204 Bumblebee Seafood Cart , Section 119

, Section 119 Hodad’s , Section 102, 131

, Section 102, 131 Puesto Mexican , Sections 107, 119, 120

, Sections 107, 119, 120 Friar Franks , Sections 223, 315, 326

, Sections 223, 315, 326 Carnitas Snack Shack , Section 228

, Section 228 Zenbu Sushi Bar , Section 224

, Section 224 Barrio Dogg , Section 204

, Section 204 Jack in the Box , Section 323

, Section 323 Pizza Port , Sections 315, 326

, Sections 315, 326 Mr. Softee , Sections 215, 311, 320

, Sections 215, 311, 320 Gaglione Brothers, Section 319

What is the capacity of Petco Park?

Petco Park can hold up to 42,445 people.

How many seats are in a row at Petco Park?

Each section at Petco Park has a different number of seats. The lower 100-level units have 25 seats in a row. The 200-level area has 13 or 15 seats a row. The 300-level section has 27 seats in a row.

How much are the tickets at Petco Park?

Tickets can cost anywhere from $37 to $100 at Petco Park.

How much are the suites at Petco Park?

Suites at Petco Park range in price from $2,500 to $4,000, depending on the suite size and the number of people it can accommodate. Each dimension of the room can only hold several people, so you must plan accordingly and ahead of time to ensure they can satisfy everything you want when it comes to a suite. You can email suites@padres.com or call 619-795-5060 for more information.

Best-rated hotels that are close to Petco Park?

If you are looking to come to San Diego or to do a staycation to go to Petco Park to see a game, we listed the best-rated hotels near Petco Park. Some of the hotels listed are within walking distance of the park, so you wouldn’t have to pay for parking.