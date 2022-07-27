fbpx
Published July 27, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins sign Danton Heinen to 1-year, $1M deal

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Danton Heinen (43) shoots the puck against the New York Rangers during the third period in game one of the third round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1 million contract on Wednesday.

Heinen, 27, registered 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 76 games in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2021-22.

He added three goals in seven games during a first-round loss to the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Heinen has 154 points (62 goals, 92 assists) in 348 career games with the Boston Bruins (2016-20), Anaheim Ducks (2020-21) and Penguins. Boston drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

–Field Level Media

