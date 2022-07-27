Pittsburgh Penguins sign Danton Heinen to 1-year, $1M deal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1 million contract on Wednesday.

Heinen, 27, registered 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 76 games in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2021-22.

He added three goals in seven games during a first-round loss to the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Heinen has 154 points (62 goals, 92 assists) in 348 career games with the Boston Bruins (2016-20), Anaheim Ducks (2020-21) and Penguins. Boston drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

