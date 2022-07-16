fbpx
Published July 16, 2022

Penguins sign 1st-round pick Owen Pickering to three-year deal

Jul 7, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Owen Pickering after being selected as the No. 21 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Penguins, who selected the 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman with the 21st overall pick of this month’s draft.

Pickering, 18, recorded 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 85 career games with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League. He had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 62 games last season.

The Manitoba native represented Team Canada at the 2022 World Under-18 Junior Championship, notching two assists in four games.

