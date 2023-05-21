Pedro Vite stays hot as Whitecaps topple Sounders

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pedro Vite scored for the second consecutive game as the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the visiting Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made one save for the Whitecaps (4-4-5, 17 points), who won their second match in a row over their Cascadia Cup rivals after snapping a 15-match winless streak that dated back to 2017 late last season.

The Sounders (7-5-2, 23 points) lost for the third time in their past four matches. Goalie Stefan Frei made four saves but committed an own goal in the 58th minute that the Sounders were never able to recover from.

Vite scored in the 44th minute on the game’s first shot on goal.

The Whitecaps won a 50-50 ball just shy of midfield and quickly moved down the right wing. Ali Ahmed’s cross found Vite wide open just inside the penalty spot, but Vite’s first touch was heavy, and the ball bounced high in the air.

Seattle defender Alex Roldan was able to get between Vite and the goal and tried to chest the ball down to his feet at the top of the 6-yard box. Vite was able to reach his left leg around Roldan and toe punch a low shot past an onrushing Frei.

Frei committed the own goal after Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld took a cross from Luis Martins on the left wing and put a low, left-footed shot from 15 yards out just between a diving Frei and the left post. Frei got a hand on the ball and pushed it off the post, but it then ricocheted off his back and over the goal line.

Takaoka’s lone save came in the 65th minute, when he tipped Albert Rusnak’s header off Nicolas Lodeiro’s corner kick over the crossbar.

Both teams had chances in the first half that went just wide of the right post. Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez Andrade missed on a header off a corner kick in the third minute, while Gauld put a low, right-footed shot just wide in the 27th.

–Field Level Media