Pat McAfee Show heads to ESPN in multi-million dollar agreement

While they were only rumors at the time, previous reports hinted at former NFL punter turned football media mogul Pat McAfee leaving his current four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel, which helps sponsor and promote his “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast.

On Tuesday, that smoke became fire.

According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, “The Pat McAfee Show” will be hitting the road and joining ESPN on a multi-million dollar contract agreement. The partnership is expected to begin later this fall, just in time for football season to begin.

McAfee’s new salary has yet to be revealed, and it may never come to light, but he is expected to be receiving “more than eight figures per year,” according to Marchand.

After eight seasons punting for the Indianapolis Colts, where he made just over $15 million in his career, it’s safe to say McAfee made the right call in his post-playing days.

Even if his style isn’t for everyone, McAfee’s approach is refreshing to many sports fans. Listeners never know what to expect when tuning into his shows, but they can always count on an entertaining presentation. Now he’ll take his talents to ESPN, where he’ll connect with a new audience, including many of the same fans who have followed him all along.

In case anyone was still unsure about the validity of McAfee’s reported agreement with ESPN, their newest employee confirmed the news on social media with a nearly six-minute response.

Hello beautiful people…



We appreciate and love you all.. together we've truly changed the game.



🗣🗣 #UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/Yv8SpyNH0E — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023

