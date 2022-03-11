No criminal charges for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts as he leaves the field following the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges after a Texas grand jury did not indict him Friday following accusations of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

While the criminal aspect of the case is now complete, Watson still faces the prospect of discipline from the NFL, while also being the subject of civil lawsuits filed by his accusers.

The first civil lawsuit filed against Watson came nearly a year ago, with the quarterback not playing in 2021 after he had requested a trade last January.

The Harris County grand jury on Friday dismissed the nine criminal complaints it was ordered to address.

“Today we presented nine criminal complaints for consideration by the grand jury,” prosecutor Johna Stallings said, according to ESPN. “… The grand jury considered all of (the) evidence and returned nine no bills against Deshaun Watson involving these nine criminal complaints. We respect the grand jury’s decision and … conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County.”

Stallings said evidence was presented for six hours. Witness also were available to testify. ESPN reported that eight of the women who filed suit against Watson did testify.

Commissioner Roger Goodell repeatedly has said only that the NFL is closely monitoring the events related to the Watson case while conducting its own investigation.

Watson passed for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020 following a landmark contract extension with the Texans worth $156 million over four years. That deal has yet to kick in as Watson had two years to go on his rookie contract, including a fifth-year option standard for first-round picks.

–Field Level Media