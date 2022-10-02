No. 13 Oregon shakes off slow start, trounces Stanford

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Once the Oregon Ducks were able to overcome penalties that stalled early drives, they took off on offense once again.

The high-scoring, 13th-ranked Ducks steamrolled visiting Stanford 45-27 late Saturday night in Eugene, Ore., racking up 334 yards of total offense in the first half on their way to a fourth straight win.

Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) totaled 515 yards on offense in a game it led by as many as 28 points but won by 18 after a late rally by the Cardinal. However, the Ducks racked up 135 yards in penalties.

Quarterback Bo Nix passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more for Oregon. Nix had 161 passing yards and 141 rushing yards.

Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes for Stanford (1-3, 0-3). Both came in the second half with the Ducks in control. Backup Ari Patu threw for a score with 1:03 to play.

The Ducks’ third touchdown of the night was the product of a fumble forced by defensive back Bennett Williams and recovered and returned 21 yards by linebacker Noah Sewell. On the next play, Nix ran four yards for a touchdown to make it 24-3.

Just 23 seconds earlier, the Ducks made it 17-3 on Troy Franklin’s 10-yard touchdown catch along the sideline in the end zone. The play was originally ruled out of bounds and incomplete but overturned to a touchdown when replays showed Franklin dragged a foot inbounds.

Jordan James ran for a 1-yard touchdown with one second left until halftime and the Ducks took a 31-3 lead to halftime.

Nix broke free for an 80-yard run up the middle of the field in the third quarter, making it 38-10, and Sean Dollars ran two yards for a touchdown with 14:31 left in the game.

Oregon has a 22-game winning streak at home that started in 2018 and has won its last 16 home conference games. That tied the program record for consecutive conference home wins set from 2008 to 2011.

Stanford has lost nine straight conference games going back to last season.

–Field Level Media