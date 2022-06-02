Nike founder Phil Knight, Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky make $2B+ offer to purchase Portland Trail Blazers

UPDATE: While the Portland Trail Blazers acknowledge they’ve received an offer from Phil Knight, the team is not for sale.

Ever since Paul Allen passed away in 2018, the ownership of the Portland Trail Blazers hasn’t been 100% clear. While Paul’s sister, Jody Allen eventually took over the leading ownership role, recent revealings have suggested the franchise must be sold to someone who isn’t a part of the current Paul G. Allen trust.

This lengthy and complicated sale process is expected to happen within the next 6 to 18 months.

One potential buyer who’s stepped up to the plate includes Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the two have submitted a written purchase proposal that includes an offer in excess of $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers franchise.

Phil Knight’s inclusion is good for Portland

While there have been other reports suggesting the Blazers could be on the move, out of Portland, Woj notes the inclusion of Knight, who is a Portland, Oregon native, suggests the team won’t be going anywhere.

The presence of Phil Knight in the proposed ownership group speaks to its desire to keep the Blazers in Portland and move the franchise forward there. Again, talks are ongoing on the possible purchase of the franchise. https://t.co/6rJ0Rk6AFI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022

This line of thinking matches up with other reports noting the NBA wants to expand before moving any of its current franchises and certainly would be a big win for Portland.

Of course there are several other hurdles for this buying group to clear before a sale can be completed, but it’s a strong start toward reaching an eventual agreement.

Related: Portland Trail Blazers targeting OG Anunoby, Jerami Grant this offseason