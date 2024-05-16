Surprising update on New York Yankees, Juan Soto contract situation

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade this past winter, the overriding belief was that he’d hit free agency after the 2024 MLB season.

Soto is represented by super agent Scott Boras. And while this past offseason did not work out great for his clients, having a generational player like Soto hit free agency makes sense.

After all, we’re talking about a 25-year-old who has alredy earned three All-Star appearances and a World Series title in his young career.

In no way did we think that contract talks between the Yankees and Soto would actually take place during the season.

That’s now on the verge of changing.

I interviewed Hal Steinbrenner for my “Yankees News & Views” podcast. He said he’d like to see Soto finish his career with the Yankees. While Boras’s clients typically go to free agency, Steinbrenner also said it’s likely there will be talks this season. Podcast dropping soon. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) May 16, 2024

Curry also had this to say after reaching out to the aforementioned Boras.

“With Hal Steinbrenner saying he wants Soto to be a Yankee for life and raising idea of talking this season, I reached out to Scott Boras, Soto’s agent. Boras texted, ‘Always happy to talk with Hal. Juan is getting to know the Yankee organization. HIs singular focus is winning.'” Curry on Juan Soto contract talks

Does this mean something will get done between Soto and the Yankees ahead of MLB free agency? It still remains doubtful. But any time talks are taking place, there is always a chance something can happen.

Juan Soto career stats: .286 average, 169 HR, 517 RBI, .945 OPS

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Common logic suggests that Soto will become just the second $500 million player in MLB history, joining new Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani on that exclusive list. Ohtani inked a 10-year, $700 million deal with Los Angeles this past offseason.

Thus far in his first season with the Yankees, Soto is hitting .310 with nine homers and 34 RBI. He also entered MLB games today boasting an American League-best .408 on-base percentage.