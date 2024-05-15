New York Knicks prepared to make Tom Thibodeau one of NBA’s highest-paid coaches

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After winning 47 games on their way to reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year, expectations were high for Tom Thibodeau’s New York Knicks entering the season.

We’ve since witnessed the Knicks rack up 50 wins, and making a repeat appearance in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Suddenly, after making a few more roster changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Knicks not only look like contenders, they’ve become one of the best teams in the East. And it’s all happened under Coach Thibs.

No matter what happens in the playoffs from here, Thibodeau has once again proven his worth as one of the best coaches in the NBA. Yet, once the season ends, he’ll have just one more year left on his contract in New York.

As you might expect, the Knicks aren’t planning to kick Thibs out of Madison Square Garden any time soon. In fact, according to FanDuel’s Shams Charania, the Knicks are planning a healthy contract offer for their fourth-year head coach.

“Tom Thibodeau’s one of the best coaches in the NBA. He’s gonna be entering the final year of his contract next season. You’re not going to let a coach like Tom Thibodeau go into a lame duck year, so that’s why I’m told both sides will discuss a new deal in the offseason. The Knicks very much want to lock in Tom Thibodeau long-term. If he were to ever become a coaching free agent, there is not a short list of teams that would try to go get Tom Thibodeau. He’s at about $7 million per season on his current deal. We see where these coaching contracts are going and so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if his next deal approaches eight figures.” Shams Charania on New York Knicks’ expected contract offer to Tom Thibodeau

The Knicks may already have plans extend another contract extension offer to Coach Thibs, but the final price could depend on how far he leads the Knickerbockers in their NBA Championship chase. Either way, as Shams says, expect that price to start at $10 million per season.

