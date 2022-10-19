New York Knicks schedule and predictions

New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19

Game Time (ET) TV @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN

Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Over/under: 226.5

226.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Grizzlies 111, Knicks 108

Related: New York Knicks standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

New York Knicks roster and stats

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 37-45, 11th place in the Eastern Conference

37-45, 11th place in the Eastern Conference Offense: 26th in scoring, 22nd in offensive rating

26th in scoring, 22nd in offensive rating Defense: 6th in scoring, 11th in defensive rating

New York Knicks depth chart

Guard: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride

Guard: R.J. Barrett, Quentin Grimes

Forward: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish

Forward: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin

Center: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims

The Knicks were able to add one of the top free agents this past summer, point guard Jalen Brunson. He should fortify that position. After being involved in trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell, young wing R.J. Barrett found himself extended ahead of the 2022-23 season. He’s improved each and every season the former lottery pick has been in the mix.

The question here is how embattled New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will find a nice mix between youngsters and veterans. Primarily, a lot of fans in the Big Apple would love to see both Quickley and Grimes get a ton of play at the expense of veteran Evan Fournier.

Fresh off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there’s playoff expectations for the Knicks in 2022-23. Whether Julius Randle can return to form and Thibodeau finds the right mix remains to be seen. But the Knicks’ postseason aspirations could be hinging on those two factors.

Related: New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett and the NBA’s top-50 players of 2022-23

New York Knicks schedule (October)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, Oct. 19 @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Friday, Oct. 21 Pistons 7:30 PM MSG Monday, Oct. 24 Magic 7:30 PM NBA TV Wednesday, Oct. 26 Hornets 7:30 PM MSG Friday, Oct. 28 @ Bucks 8:00 PM MSG, Bally Sports WI Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Cavaliers 6:00 PM MSG, Bally Sports OH

Related: Top games on the New York Knicks schedule

New York Knicks schedule (November)