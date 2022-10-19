New York Knicks schedule and predictions

New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|@ Grizzlies
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
- Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Over/under: 226.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Grizzlies 111, Knicks 108
Related: New York Knicks standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings
New York Knicks roster and stats
- Record: 37-45, 11th place in the Eastern Conference
- Offense: 26th in scoring, 22nd in offensive rating
- Defense: 6th in scoring, 11th in defensive rating
New York Knicks depth chart
- Guard: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride
- Guard: R.J. Barrett, Quentin Grimes
- Forward: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish
- Forward: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin
- Center: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims
The Knicks were able to add one of the top free agents this past summer, point guard Jalen Brunson. He should fortify that position. After being involved in trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell, young wing R.J. Barrett found himself extended ahead of the 2022-23 season. He’s improved each and every season the former lottery pick has been in the mix.
The question here is how embattled New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will find a nice mix between youngsters and veterans. Primarily, a lot of fans in the Big Apple would love to see both Quickley and Grimes get a ton of play at the expense of veteran Evan Fournier.
Fresh off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there’s playoff expectations for the Knicks in 2022-23. Whether Julius Randle can return to form and Thibodeau finds the right mix remains to be seen. But the Knicks’ postseason aspirations could be hinging on those two factors.
Related: New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett and the NBA’s top-50 players of 2022-23
New York Knicks schedule (October)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|@ Grizzlies
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Friday, Oct. 21
|Pistons
|7:30 PM
|MSG
|Monday, Oct. 24
|Magic
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, Oct. 26
|Hornets
|7:30 PM
|MSG
|Friday, Oct. 28
|@ Bucks
|8:00 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports WI
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|@ Cavaliers
|6:00 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports OH
Related: Top games on the New York Knicks schedule
New York Knicks schedule (November)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, Nov. 2
|Hawks
|7:30 PM
|MSG
|Friday, Nov. 4
|@ 76ers
|7:00 PM
|MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|Celtics
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Monday, Nov. 7
|@ Timberwolves
|9:15 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports North
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|@ Nets
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Pistons
|7:30 PM
|MSG
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|Thunder
|12:00 PM
|MSG
|Tuesday, Nov. 15
|@ Jazz
|10:00 PM
|TNT
|Wednesday, Nov. 16
|@ Nuggets
|10:00 PM
|MSG, Altitude
|Friday, Nov. 18
|@ Warriors
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|@ Suns
|3:30 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports AZ
|Monday, Nov. 21
|@ Thunder
|8:00 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports OK
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Blazers
|7:30 PM
|MSG
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Grizzlies
|6:00 PM
|MSG
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|@ Pistons
|7:00 PM
|MSG, Bally Sports DET
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|Bucks
|7:30 PM
|MSG