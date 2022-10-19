fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 19, 2022

New York Knicks schedule and predictions

Vincent Frank

New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19

GameTime (ET)TV
@ Grizzlies7:30 PMESPN
  • Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
  • Over/under: 226.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Grizzlies 111, Knicks 108

Related: New York Knicks standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

New York Knicks roster and stats

new york knicks schedule
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 37-45, 11th place in the Eastern Conference
  • Offense: 26th in scoring, 22nd in offensive rating
  • Defense: 6th in scoring, 11th in defensive rating

New York Knicks depth chart

  • Guard: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride
  • Guard: R.J. Barrett, Quentin Grimes
  • Forward: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish
  • Forward: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin
  • Center: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims

The Knicks were able to add one of the top free agents this past summer, point guard Jalen Brunson. He should fortify that position. After being involved in trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell, young wing R.J. Barrett found himself extended ahead of the 2022-23 season. He’s improved each and every season the former lottery pick has been in the mix.

The question here is how embattled New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will find a nice mix between youngsters and veterans. Primarily, a lot of fans in the Big Apple would love to see both Quickley and Grimes get a ton of play at the expense of veteran Evan Fournier.

New York Knicks roster takeaways: Play the youngsters, Tom Thibodeau
Also Read:
New York Knicks roster takeaways: Play the youngsters, Tom Thibodeau

Fresh off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there’s playoff expectations for the Knicks in 2022-23. Whether Julius Randle can return to form and Thibodeau finds the right mix remains to be seen. But the Knicks’ postseason aspirations could be hinging on those two factors.

Related: New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett and the NBA’s top-50 players of 2022-23

New York Knicks schedule (October)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, Oct. 19@ Grizzlies7:30 PMESPN
Friday, Oct. 21Pistons7:30 PMMSG
Monday, Oct. 24Magic7:30 PMNBA TV
Wednesday, Oct. 26Hornets7:30 PMMSG
Friday, Oct. 28@ Bucks8:00 PMMSG, Bally Sports WI
Sunday, Oct. 30@ Cavaliers6:00 PMMSG, Bally Sports OH

Related: Top games on the New York Knicks schedule

New York Knicks schedule (November)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, Nov. 2Hawks7:30 PMMSG
Friday, Nov. 4@ 76ers7:00 PMMSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, Nov. 5Celtics7:30 PMNBA TV
Monday, Nov. 7@ Timberwolves9:15 PMMSG, Bally Sports North
Wednesday, Nov. 9@ Nets7:30 PMESPN
Friday, Nov. 11Pistons7:30 PMMSG
Sunday, Nov. 13Thunder12:00 PMMSG
Tuesday, Nov. 15@ Jazz10:00 PMTNT
Wednesday, Nov. 16@ Nuggets10:00 PMMSG, Altitude
Friday, Nov. 18@ Warriors10:00 PMESPN
Sunday, Nov. 20@ Suns3:30 PMMSG, Bally Sports AZ
Monday, Nov. 21@ Thunder8:00 PMMSG, Bally Sports OK
Friday, Nov. 25Blazers7:30 PMMSG
Sunday, Nov. 27Grizzlies6:00 PMMSG
Tuesday, Nov. 29@ Pistons7:00 PMMSG, Bally Sports DET
Wednesday, Nov. 30Bucks7:30 PMMSG

Share: