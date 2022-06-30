Jalen Brunson to sign four-year, $110 million contract with New York Knicks

As was the expectation all along, it appears as if the New York Knicks got their top target. According to Shams Charania, former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson is set to sign a four-year $110 million contract with the Knicks at the outset of free agency.

This word emerges an hour ahead of when the actual NBA free agency period begins, but it’s been rumored to be in the works for several weeks now. Oddly enough, the Mavericks never even received a chance to make a counter-offer, or match what Brunson seems set to sign in New York. Which, as an unrestricted free agent, the choice is all up to Brunson and his agency.

What are the Knicks getting with Jalen Brunson?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are finally getting Tom Thibodeau a starting point guard. And before you jump all over the fact that Brunson isn’t the typical player coach Thibs seeks, thanks to his defensive limitations, there is history here. Brunson’s dad Rick and Thibs go way back to the elder Brunson’s high school playing days, but even Jalen used to come to practices when Thibodeau was an assistant with the Knicks, and they got reacquainted during Thibodeau’s time in Chicago, when Brunson was a local star in high school

Basically, there are plenty of ties linking Brunson to Thibs, it wouldn’t be hard to envision this being a dream scenario, not only for Jalen, but also for his father Rick, who recently joined the Knicks coaching staff.

As far as Brunson the player, what he brings to the table?

The Knicks are getting an impact player, though not one who’s ever likely to reach All-Star status. Still, they’re getting a player who’s improved each year in the league since entering as a second-round pick in 2018.

Jalen Brunson stats: 16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 37.3% 3PT%

At 6-foot-1, Brunson is mostly a point guard, but his scoring ability lends him to also play some two-guard, but the brunt of his work is expected to be as the team’s lead guard, helping set up Julius Randle on the low block.

Brunson is a three-level scorer who can shoot from distance, or drive the lane and get to the foul line. He adds a much-needed aspect to the Knicks, for $27.5 million per season.

We’ll see what other moves Knicks general manager Scott Perry has up his sleeves as the organization looks to return to the playoffs.

Related: New York Knicks: 2 trade targets if team signs Jalen Brunson