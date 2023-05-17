NBA GM believes New York Knicks could add Mitchell Robinson to blockbuster deal: 3 logical big-name targets

There are some around the NBA who believe the New York Knicks would consider adding starting center Mitchell Robinson to a blockbuster trade for a star player this summer.

After being taken with a selection in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Mitchell Robinson has developed into one of the better players on the New York Knicks roster. He is an anchor of their defense and top-shelf rip protector. Plus, he is a strong rebounder and one of the best on the offensive boards in the league.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Miami Heat enter top 5 heading into conference finals

It is why he was able to land a four-year, $60 million deal from the organization in the offseason. While some questioned the size of the deal last summer, Robinson proved his worth in a major way during the season and their first-round upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s playoffs.

However, the team came up short in the semifinals and he was outplayed by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. It showed that, while he is a legitimate starting center in the league, he has notable limitations in his game beyond defense and rebounding.

It was something one NBA executive spoke with Heavy.com about on Wednesday as they explained why it might make the 25-year-old expendable as they pursue another star player.

“The Bulls had some interest [previously] but it’s doubtful that would come back up. Dallas, too, but again, there just are no pieces that match up. There is not much of a trade market out there for him, so he is their guy. They could move him along if it is part of a bigger package, though.” – Anonymous NBA GM

Assuming that were to come to pass, let’s take a look at four players the New York Knicks could target in a deal that includes Mitchell Robinson.

Zion Williamson

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumblings for some time that there are some inside the Knicks organization that are fans of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. It seemed unlikely a couple of years ago that New Orleans would ever trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, after the drama as he missed all of last year, and was out for this season’s play-in, the right sort of package could finally pry him away from the Pelicans.

Zach LaVine

There have been rumblings about the Chicago Bulls being open to trading Zach LaVine and the New York Knicks inquired at this year’s deadline. A deal that includes picks, Robinson, and All-NBA talent Julius Randle could certainly entice Chicago to part with the player they gave a max extension to last summer.

Bradley Beal

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumblings for years that the Washington Wizards would finally blow up their roster and ship off team great Bradley Beal. If they don’t do it this summer, they will never get the value they are hoping for in a deal. A trade with picks and young players like Robinson and RJ Barrett could be a strong return for the aging All-Star.

Joel Embiid

This is true pie-in-the-sky thinking, but there are brewing questions about Joel Embiid’s future in Philadelphia after another second-round exit in the 2023 playoffs. Plus, the team fired head coach Doc Rivers and James Harden is expected to opt out and test free agency. While Embiid isn’t likely the player to force his way out of town, anything is possible in the modern era of the NBA. And the New York Knicks would certainly have an interesting return package to offer in a deal.