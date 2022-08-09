New York Jets Mekhi Becton has a fractured knee cap, expected to miss 2022 season

The New York Jets are now on the hunt for a new starting offensive tackle after a new report claims Mekhi Becton will miss the 2022 season.

On Monday, the Jets were given a scare that has now morphed into a true nightmare on the team’s offensive line. Mekhi Becton left practice early due to what was apparently an injury to the knee he had surgically repaired last year.

Well, unfortunately for the Jets and the 2020 first-round pick, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that it looks as if Becton has suffered another season-ending injury to the same knee.

“Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow but likely is out for the year. Brutal.” report on latest mekhi becton knee injury

What’s next for New York Jets with Mekhi Becton out for the 2022 NFL season?

The Jets are in a horrific position. After mixed results in his rookie season as the starting left tackle. Becton was set to move to the right side in 2022, and seven-year veteran George Fant would man the left tackle spot. Now, the work put into molding Becton into a right tackle has been all for naught with the latest instance of tough luck for the Louisville standout.

With the revelation that Becton is expected to miss another season, it puts more pressure on general managers Joe Douglas to finalize a deal with free agent Pro Bowler Duane Brown. However, it gives the Jets far less leverage in negotiations now that filling the tackle position with a starting quality player has become a full on emergency situation for the organization.

If a deal can’t be made with Brown, two more options for the Jets could be former New England Patriots and New York Giants veteran Nate Solder, or 11-year NFL veteran Bryan Bulaga. Both are proven veterans that are still available on the free market and would come at a more affordable rate than Brown.