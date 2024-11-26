Week 5 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the red-hot Magic and Knicks

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The first five weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season are in the books and now is a good time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first month and change. At the same time, others have continued their elite play from the 2023-24 season. So, without further ado, let's look at which clubs are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams after the first five weeks of the NBA season

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA after the first five weeks of the season.

10. Brooklyn Nets

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets are very much a team in rebuild mode. However, despite the organization’s interest in the future, it has been very competitive this season. Cam Thomas is having a legitimate All-Star-level season and greybeard Dennis Schroder is having a career renaissance for new head coach Jordi Fernandez. The Nets may not make the playoffs but they have not been the easy win for opponents like most expected them to be this year without Mikal Bridges.

9. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has returned to being the focal point of the Atlanta Hawks after the departure of Dejounte Murray this summer. The young veteran has had to be more of a leader than ever before. And he has sacrificed some of his scoring to help elevate others. Unfortunately, ATLs has a disappointing record due to a bottom-three defense giving up just over 120 points per game.

8. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers got off to another slow start this season and are still among the worst-scoring teams (105.5 PPG) in the NBA. The most shocking thing is that Anfernee Simons has gone from being a borderline All-Star to a struggling secondary scorer in the new season. Unfortunately, they don’t have an elite defense to counter their struggles on offense, and it’s why they are a bottom-feeder in the West.

7. Chicago Bulls

Over the first month, the Chicago Bulls have played well and Zach LaVine has boosted his trade value by returning to his All-Star form. Likewise for veteran big man Nikola Vucevic. It is why they are a top-10 team on offense (117.4 PPG) right now. Unfortunately, the reason why they are among the worst teams in the league this season is an opponent's PPG average (123.9) that is dead last in the league.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Last season top star LaMelo Ball mirrored his brother Lonzo as a gifted player who had trouble staying on the court. In the new year, Ball is healthy and playing like an All-Star for the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in a good start to the season. While Miles Bridges and 2023 first-round pick Brandon Miller have played solid, they need to elevate into becoming a No. 2 option to fear or the Hornets will have a ceiling on their potential. Also, key injuries to their top big men are part of why they are a bottom-10 team in defense right now.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Dejounte Murray just recently made his Pels debut, CJ McCollum is sidelined and now top star Zion Williamson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury. This group has been a disappointment for the same reason as the 76ers. The ugly early season injury curse.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers should be a major player in the East this season — when their top two players are on the floor. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid and Paul George have missed much of the new season. It hasn't helped that Tyrese Maxey has also been banged up, and there has been recent in-fighting between teammates. Philly could certainly turn things around soon, but thus far, they have been absolutely awful this season.

3. Utah Jazz

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling a lot more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top is to be better this season. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the year. They already have a pair of losing streaks of four or more games. However, they showed the potential the team did have when they scored a major upset win over the Knicks recently.

2. Toronto Raptors

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors were one of the best-scoring teams in the league to begin the year. However, injuries to top scorers Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickly sapped the life out of their offense in recent weeks. But Barnes is back, and the results have shown as they scored big wins over the Pacers and T-Wolves recently and were even very competitive in a recent game against the Cavaliers.

1. Washington Wizards

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are definitely one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season with the team. However, top star Kyle Kuzma is off to a very rough start. Also, being bottom five in scoring (108.5 PPG) and points against (122.9) is a bad combination.

10 best NBA teams after the first five weeks of the NBA schedule

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 5 NBA crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NBA schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the fifth week of the season.

10. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets got off to a worrisome start to the season. However, despite being without Aaron Gordon, they have overcome a slow start and are playing better. While Denver should be very good due to the excellence of the reigning MVP, Jamal Murray’s poor play from last season and the Olympics persists. It is very much cause for serious concern. Nevertheless, Denver is one of the best-scoring teams in the NBA and has a good record as we get to the Holiday season.

9. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks front office went all in this summer to bolster this roster for a serious championship run. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league and should be a force on both sides of the ball. However, when adding a pair of stars to the mix, it takes time and it can lead to mixed results. We have seen that from the Knickerbockers this season. After a recent win streak that included a dominant win in Phoenix, New York went to Utah to face the lowly Jazz and incurred and stunning loss. This team is still a work in progress.

8. Los Angeles Lakers

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That's what comes with having a new head coach. However, over the first five weeks, JJ Redick is making the LA front office look like geniuses after getting off to a 10-6 start. It is still very early, but the newbie coach is pressing the right buttons. Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP candidate and the fact that 10-year veteran D'Angelo Russell bought into being benched and has been better for it sends an exciting message about their potential.

7. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley deserves a huge amount of credit. Despite being without their top player the team has persevered. They have a top-four record in the East and the best defense in basketball as we near Thanksgiving. Furthermore, Franz Wagner was tasked with elevating his game with his running mate and has admirably picked up some of the extra scoring slack.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far the results have been positive. Yet, what makes their start so promising is that many talent evaluators felt Jaren Jackson Jr. would take another development step forward in the new season. And so far the defensive ace is proving to be a legitimate No. 2 to Morant. While injuries have been a bump in the road over the first five weeks, they are still one of the elite scoring squads in the game (120.3 PPG).

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were without big-ticket free agent addition Isaiah Hartenstein for much of the season. Then, they lost young star Chet Holmgren to a major injury. Yet, it has not stopped them from being one of the top teams in the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like a superstar again, and they still have the second-best defense in the NBA (103.6).

4. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 12-6 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by at top three defense in the NBA (105.1 PPG). The Rockets are quickly turning into the new "it" team of this season.

3. Golden State Warriors

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors has been fascinating. Klay Thompson is gone, and Jonathan Kuminga has not turned into a third star for the team. Even the legendary Steph Curry is not putting up his usual wild scoring stats. Nevertheless, they are one of the best teams in the NBA by playing a fun team ball style with a top five, and most importantly, a top 10 level defense.

2. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain near the top all season long, barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league, and big man Kristaps Porzingis hasn't even played yet. Their defense is top 10 level, and the "Unicorn" will likely help improve that upon his return. They are an elite squad in the league and aren't even at full strength yet. Terrifying.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

