Best Philadelphia 76ers players ever: Ranking 10 best 76ers players of all time

Who is the best Philadelphia 76ers player of all time? We rank the best 76ers players ever as the franchise is still searching for its first NBA title since 1983. This organization assembles some of the best players in NBA history such as Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain and has produced several MVPS in Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson, and Moses Malone. Let’s dive into our list of the 10 best 76ers players of all time.

10. Dolph Schayes, forward/center

Even though Dolph Schayes played during an era of the NBA that people might overlook, his contributions to the franchise will be cherished forever as he led the team to its first championship title in 1955 back when the 76ers were known as the Syracuse Nationals. During his illustrious 15-year career with the organization, the Hall of Famer was a 12-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA recipient and averaged over 12 rebounds per game 11 times in his career. Listed at 6-foot-8, Schayes still has the most total rebounds (11,256), free throws (6,712), offensive win shares (86.2), and defensive win shares (56.1) in franchise history. Dolph Schayes stats: 18,438 points (18.5 PPG), 11,256 rebounds (12.1 RPG), and 3,072 assists (3.1 APG)

9. Maurice Cheeks, guard

Four-time All-Star guard Maurice Cheeks is one of the most underrated defenders in league history. Although he was listed at just 6-foot-1, the five-time All-Defensive point guard averaged over two steals per game for 10 consecutive seasons from 1978-88. His strong play on the court helped the Sixers win the NBA title in 1983 when Cheeks averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 steals in the sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hall of Famer is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (6,212) and steals (1,942). Maurice Cheeks stats: 10,429 points (12.2 PPG), 2,538 rebounds (3 RPG), and 6,212 assists (7.3 APG)

8. Billy Cunningham, forward

1996-67 NBA champion Billy Cunningham averaged a double-double with 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds over 654 games in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6 forward finished top 10 in MVP voting in three straight seasons from 1968-71, including averaging career-bests of 26.1 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in 1969-70. As a Sixer, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting before putting together a Hall of Fame career that included four All-NBA team selections and four All-Star nods. Billy Cunningham stats: 13,626 points (20.8 PPG), 6,638 rebounds (10.1 RPG), and 2,625 assists (4 APG)

7. Joel Embiid, center

Despite being sidelined his first two seasons in the NBA with an injury, Joel Embiid comes in at No. 7 on the list as the only current player. The two-time scoring champion secured the 2022-23 NBA MVP with season averages of 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Not only is he a force in the paint, but the 7-foot big man can score in the mid-range and knock down the three-point shot (34.1% in his career). The seven-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA center broke the Sixers record for most points in a game with 70 in a win over the Spurs in January. While he is a scoring machine, Embiid is one of the best rim protectors in the league, swatting away 1.7 shots over 433 career games. After just eight full seasons with the franchise, Embiid already ranks seventh in threes (509), second in defensive rebounds (3,860), fifth in blocks (720), and seventh in points (12,071). Joel Embiid stats: 12,071 points (27.9 PPG), 4,832 rebounds (11.2 RPG), and 1,573 assists (3.6 APG)

6. Hal Greer, guard

Playing alongside Wilt Chamberlain throughout his 15-year run with the organization, the 76ers' all-time leading scorer Hal Greer does not get the credit he deserves. The 6-foot-2 Hall of Famer played a pivotal role in the 1966-67 championship team as he dropped 27.7 points per game during those playoffs, including a 38-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 10-time All-Star brought home the 1967-68 All-Star game MVP and averaged over 20 points per game in eight seasons. Greer holds several records for the 76ers franchise including the most games played (1,122), field goals made (8,504), and points (21,568). Hal Greer stats: 21,586 points (19.2 PPG), 5,665 rebounds (5 RPG), and 4,540 assists (4 APG)

5. Moses Malone, forward/center

1983 NBA Finals MVP Moses Malone played just five seasons in Philadelphia, but still became a four-time All-Star and led the league in rebounding in three straight years. Not only did he lead the 76ers to an NBA championship, but the 1982-83 All-Defensive First Team center won the MVP award that season after posting 24.5 points, 15.3 rebounds, and two blocks per game. After 357 games with the franchise, Malone ranks third in offensive rebounds (1,627), seventh in defensive rebounds (2,646), and first in total rebound percentage (20%). Moses Malone stats: 7,511 points (21 PPG), 4,293 rebounds (12 RPG), and 451 assists (1.3 APG)

4. Charles Barkley, forward

During his eight-year campaign with the 76ers, Charles Barkley finished top six in MVP voting six times. Playing at the power forward position at just 6-foot-6, the 1991 All-Star game MVP led the league in rebounding in 1987 and made six All-Star games. Barkley became one of the most physical players in the league and dominated the paint as he grabbed the most offensive (2,688) and defensive rebounds (4,391) in team history through 610 games. Along with that, the Hall of Famer places fifth in steals (1,007), eighth in blocks (606), fifth in points (14,184), and second in field goal percentage (57.6%). Charles Barkley stats: 14,184 points (23.3 PPG), 7,079 rebounds (11.6 RPG), and 2,276 assists (3.7 APG)

3. Wilt Chamberlain, center

Wilt Chamberlain produced one of the best four-year runs with a single team in NBA history during his stint with the Sixers from 1964-68, where he averaged 27.6 points, 23.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He was rewarded with three MVPs, four All-Star selections, and three All-NBA First Team appearances. The 7-foot-1 center helped the organization win the 1967 NBA Finals where he dropped 28.5 points and grabbed 17.7 boards in that series. Throughout just 277 games with the team, the Hall of Famer leads the franchise in triple-doubles (62), field goal percentage (58.3%), and rebounds per game (23.9). Wilt Chamberlain stats: 7,651 points (27.6 PPG), 6,632 rebounds (23.9 RPG), and 1,867 assists (6.8 APG)

2. Allen Iverson, guard

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson pieced together one of the most iconic careers in NBA history and cemented himself as one of the 76ers greats. The 2000-01 MVP was a nine-time All-Star during his time in Philly and led the league in scoring three times, including a career-high 31.4 points per game in 2001-02. Known for "The Crossover" against Michael Jordan during his rookie season, the three-time steals champion made a name for himself right out of Georgetown and became one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. The 1996 No. 1 overall draft pick was a force on both ends of the floor as he leads the franchise in three-pointers (885) and steals per game (2.3). Allen Iverson stats: 19,931 points (27.6 PPG), 2,822 rebounds (3.9 RPG), and 4,385 assists (6.1 APG)

1. Julius Erving, forward

