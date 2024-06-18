Best New York Knicks players ever: Ranking 10 best Knicks players of all time

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Knicks player of all time? Some of the most memorable people in NBA history, including Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier, are among the best New York Knicks players ever.. The Knicks finished with their best record (50-32) since 2012-13 and are searching for their first championship since 1973.

Let's dive into our list of the 10 best Knicks players ever.

10. John Starks, guard

All-Star guard John Starks came off the bench in 327 of his 602 career games in New York, but became the ultimate bench spark during his eight-year career with the Knicks from 1990-98. He earned his first All-Star selection in the 1993-94 season, where he averaged 19 points and 5.9 assists and became the Knicks all-time leader in three-pointers (982). Although NBA fans remember him for his iconic dunk over Horace Grant in the 1993 NBA Playoffs, the 6-foot-5 guard's legacy is remembered as the heart and soul of the franchise during his stint. John Starks stat s: 8,489 points (14.1 PPG), 1,602 rebounds (2.7 RPG), and 2,394 assists (4 APG)

9. Charles Oakley, forward/center

Two-time All-Defensive center Charles Oakley is one of the best rim protectors this franchise has ever produced. Knicks fans fell in love with his tenacity and toughness on the court every single game. The 1993-94 All-Star averaged a double-double over his 10-year run in the Big Apple with 10.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. Oakley was not only a fierce defender, but he cemented himself as one of the best rebounders of his era and ranks top three in franchise history for offensive rebounds (2,580), defensive rebounds (4,711), and total rebounds (7,291). Not only was he a strong paint presence, but he guarded the perimeter and racked up the second-most steals in Knicks history with 844. Charles Oakley stats: 7,528 points (10.4 PPG), 7,291 rebounds (10 RPG), and 1,699 assists (2.3 APG)

8. Allan Houston, guard

Allan Houston was one of the most underrated scorers of his generation and even though he did not arrive in New York until his fourth season, his best years came in a Knicks uniform. Houston made back-to-back All-Star games from 1999-01 and averaged a career-best 22.5 points per game in 2002-03. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard could score from anywhere on the court and ranks top five in team history for field goals made (4,103), three-pointers (921), and points (11,165). Allan Houston stats : 11,165 points (18.5 PPG), 1,847 rebounds (3.1 RPG), and 1,476 assists (2.7 APG)

7. Dave DeBusschere, forward

Despite playing as an undersized forward at 6-foot-6, Dave DeBusschere averaged a double-double throughout his six seasons in New York with 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. From 1968-74, he made five All-Star teams, one All-NBA team, and six All-Defensive teams, helping the Knicks win their only two championships in franchise history in 1970 and 1973. DeBusschere ranks seventh in franchise history in rebounds at 4,671. Dave DeBusschere stats : 6,957 points (16 PPG), 4,671 rebounds (10.7 RPG), and 1,345 assists (3.1 APG)

6. Bernard King, forward

Had Bernard King not been sidelined with injuries during his time in the Big Apple, he would definitely be higher on this list. With that being said, even though he was limited to 206 games as a Knick, King was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who also led the NBA in scoring at 32.9 points per game in the 1984-85 season. The Hall of Famer is one of the most pure scorers this league has ever seen and was very efficient during his run in New York, shooting 54.3% from the field. Bernard King stats : 5,548 points (26.5 PPG), 1,069 rebounds (5.2 RPG), and 582 assists (2.8 APG)

5. Earl Monroe, guard

The New York Knicks would not have won the 1973 NBA championship without Earl Monroe. Even though he played alongside to Clyde Frazier and Willis Reed, Monroe earned two All-Star appearances and averaged over 19 points per game in three straight seasons from 1974-77. In nine years with the organization, the 6-foot-3 Hall of Famer finished fifth in field goals made (3,971), eighth in points (9,679), and tenth in offensive win shares (30.7). There's a reason why his No. 15 jersey number was retired by the Knicks. Earl Monroe stats: 9,979 points (16.2 PPG), 1,573 rebounds (3 RPG), and 2,087 assists (3.9 APG)

4. Carmelo Anthony, forward

Even though Carmelo Anthony won just a single playoff series during seven seasons with the Knicks, he is one of the most talented players that has ever suited up for the franchise. The 6-foot-9 small forward spent some of his best years in New York, becoming an All-Star in every season with the franchise, along with two All-NBA selections. Anthony won the 2012-13 scoring title, as he dropped 28.7 points per night and finished third in MVP voting. The three-level scorer left his mark in New York, ranking top five in franchise history for three-pointers (762), usage percentage (31.7%), and points per game (24.7). Carmelo Anthony stats: 10,186 points (24.7 PPG), 2,865 rebounds (7 RPG), and 1,328 assists (3.2 APG)

3. Willis Reed, forward/center

Hall of Famer Willis Reed spent his entire 10-year career with the Knicks and was a rebounding machine, averaging 12.9 boards per game. The seven-time All-Star was a key factor in the 1970 and 1973 championship teams, winning Finals MVP in both series. In the 1970 NBA Finals victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 23 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Reed dominated from the very start of his career, as he won the 1964-65 Rookie of the Year Award and also made five All-NBA teams. The 1969-70 MVP was an elite defender, swatting away 1.1 shots throughout 650 games with the franchise. Willis Reed stats: 12,183 points (18.7 PPG), 8,414 rebounds (12.9 RPG), and 1,186 assists (1.8 APG)

2. Walt Frazier, guard

Seven-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA recipient Walt Frazier led the Knicks to two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973. Not only was the seven-time All-Star an elite playmaker, but he is one of the best defensive guards in NBA history. Frazier earned seven All-Defensive teams, along with five All-NBA team selections. Many Knicks fans remember him for his 36-point, 19-assist performance in the Game 7 victory over the Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals, but his name is marked all over the franchises' rich history. The Hall of Famer leads the organization in assists (4,791), triple-doubles (23), and offensive win shares (66.3). Walt Frazier stats: 14,617 points (19.3 PPG) , 4,598 rebounds (6.1 RPG), and 4,791 assists (6.3 APG)

1. Patrick Ewing, center

