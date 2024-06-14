Best Los Angeles Lakers players ever: Ranking 10 best Lakers players of all time

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Lakers player of all time? We rank the best Los Angeles Lakers players ever to suit up for the iconic franchise that has dominated in every era since the NBA was founded in 1946. Over the years, the Lakers have produced some of the best NBA players the world has ever seen. Let’s dive into our list of the 10 best Lakers players of all time.

10. Pau Gasol, forward/center

Playing second-fiddle to Kobe Bryant throughout his Lakers career, Pau Gasol never got the credit he deserved. He was a key piece to both championship teams in 2009 and 2010. In the 2010 rematch with the Boston Celtics, he averaged 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds to help the Lakers clinch their second-straight title. The 7-foot big man made three All-Star teams, along with three All-NBA selections throughout his seven-year run with the franchise. He has one of the most unique skill sets of a player his size this league has ever seen. He can score in the post, knock down the mid-range jumper, and facilitate the ball at a high level. While his stats may not be as intriguing as the other names on this list, the Hall of Famer also helped the team make three straight NBA Finals. Pau Gasol stats: 7,610 points (17.7 PPG), 4,240 rebounds (9.9 RPG),1,508 assists (3.5 APG)

9. LeBron James, forward

When LeBron James left Cleveland for the second time to sign with the Lakers, he was 34 years old. However, in just six seasons in L.A. he has reached an All-NBA team each year and brought home Finals MVP in 2020, giving the Lakers their 17th title in franchise history. In that series, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists to beat his former team, the Miami Heat. During his run in L.A., James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer and despite all of the talent this franchise has seen over the years, James already ranks third in three-point field goals (794) and second in triple-doubles (39). LeBron James stats: 9,436 points (27.0 PPG), 2,770 rebounds (7.9 RPG), 2,801 assists (8.0 APG).

8. James Worthy, forward

Hall of Famer James ("Big Game James") Worthy is one of the clutchest players in NBA history. The 6-foot-9 forward was a seven-time All-Star and contributed to three NBA titles. He played his entire 12-year career in Los Angeles, earning two All-NBA selections. Worthy elevated his play come playoff time, averaging 21.1 points through 143 career postseason games. He was awarded the 1987-88 Finals MVP after putting up 22 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in the series, capped off with a 36-point triple-double in Game 7. James Worthy stats: 16,320 points (17.6 PPG), 4,708 rebounds (5.1 RPG), and 2,791 assists (3.0 APG)

7. George Mikan, center

Although the game of basketball looked a lot different during George Mikan's career (1948-56), his greatness can not be overlooked. In just seven seasons, Mikan secured five championships and six All-NBA team selections. The 6-foot-10 Hall of Famer was one of the first true centers this league has ever seen, averaging 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds across 439 games played with the franchise. George Mikan stats: 10,156 points (23.1 PPG), 4,167 rebounds (13.4 RPG), 1,245 assists (2.8 APG)

6. Elgin Baylor, forward

Over 846 career games played with the Lakers, Elgin Baylor averaged an astonishing 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, becoming one of the greatest players this franchise has ever produced. The Hall of Famer made 10 All-NBA teams, as well as earning 11 All-Star selections. Even though he never led the Lakers to a championship, he reached eight NBA Finals and leads the organization in rebounds (11,463). Baylor is one of the most prolific scorers ever, averaging 34 points or more in three separate seasons, including a career-best 38.3 points per night in 1961-62. Elgin Baylor stats: 23,149 points (27.4 PPG), 11,463 rebounds (13.5 RPG), and 3,650 assists (4.3 APG)

5. Jerry West, guard

Jerry West represents the NBA logo for a reason. Through his 14-year NBA career with the Lakers, West became an All-Star each season, including 12 All-NBA team selections. Not only was he an efficient scorer, but the Hall of Fame point guard was an underrated defender, earning five All-NBA defensive teams. He averaged 2.6 steals over 932 games in L.A. and helped the franchise win the 1972 NBA Finals. The 6-foot-3 point guard was a great facilitator, dishing out over eight assists per game from 1970-73. His name is cemented all over several Lakers records, as he ranks top three in field goals made (9,016), free throws made (7,160), assists (6,238), and points (25,192). Jerry West stats: 25,192 points (27.0 PPG), 5,366 rebounds (5.8 RPG), and 6,238 assists (6.7 APG)

4. Shaquille O’Neal, center

Regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal helped the Lakers win three straight championships from 2000-2002, including three Finals MVP awards. The 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer was named the 1999-2000 MVP, after posting 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, shooting 57.4% from the field. Not only was he unstoppable on the offensive side of the floor, but O'Neal was named to an all-defensive team three times during his tenure in L.A. After playing 514 games with the Lakers, the All-Star big man ranks top-three in franchise history for offensive rebounds (1,957), blocks (1,278), and player efficiency rating (28.9). Shaquille O'Neal stats: 13,895 points (27.0 PPG), 6,090 rebounds (11.8 RPG), and 1,593 assists (3.1 APG)

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, center

The NBA's second all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helped the Lakers win five championships during his 14-year stint with the team. Even though many fans remember Abdul-Jabbar for his unstoppable "sky-hook," his Lakers legacy extends way belong that. He received three MVP awards, 10 All-NBA teams, and seven all-defensive team selections, as well as becoming the 1985 Finals MVP with averages of 25.7 points and 9.0 rebounds. The Hall of Famer earned 13 All-Star selections and leads the franchise in defensive rebounds (7,785), offensive rebounds (2,494), and blocks (2,694) . Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stats: 24,176 points (22.1 PPG), 10,279 rebounds (9.4 RPG), and 3,652 assists (3.3 APG)

2. Magic Johnson, guard

Standing at 6-foot-9, Magic Johnson transcended the point guard position and is one of the best passers the league has ever seen. The 12-time All-Star played his entire career with the Lakers and led the league in assists four times, including dishing out a career-high 13.1 assists per game in 1983-84. Johnson was selected to an All-NBA team 10 times, as well as being named MVP three times. The five-time NBA champion received three Finals MVPs and was one of the best defensive guards of his era, as he led the league in steals two times. Johnson dished out the seventh most assists in NBA history with 10,141. Magic Johnson stats: 17, 707 points (19.5 PPG), 6,559 rebounds (7.2 RPG), and 10,141 assists (11.2 APG)

1. Kobe Bryant, guard

