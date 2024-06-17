Best Oklahoma City Thunder players ever: Ranking 10 best Thunder players of all time

Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Oklahoma City Thunder player of all time? We rank the best Thunder/Supersonics players ever, as the Seattle Supersonics made the move to Oklahoma City in 2008 and rebranded as the OKC Thunder. From Kevin Durant to Shawn Kemp, some of the most talented players of all time suited up for this franchise. Related: 4 Sacramento Kings offseason moves to make Let’s dive into our list of the 10 best Thunder players of all time.

10. Dale Ellis, guard/forward

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 1986-87 NBA's Most Improved Player, Dale Ellis had his only All-Star season with the Supersonics in 1988-89. That year, Ellis averaged 27.5 points per game while also shooting 50.1% from the field. The All-NBA Third Team shooting guard dropped 20.7 points per night during his seven-year run with the franchise. He was one of the most consistent three-point shooters of his era, shooting 41.8% from deep. Even though he played his 14-year career with several other teams, his best years came in Seattle. Dale Ellis stats: 9,405 points (20.7 PPG), 1,758 rebounds (3.9 RPG), and 900 assists (2 APG)

9. Fred Brown, guard

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Fred Brown was given the nickname "Downtown Freddie Brown" for a reason, as the 6-foot-3 guard was a key factor in the franchise's only championship run win in 1979. In that series, Brown came off the bench and averaged 9.2 points, including scoring 14 points on 70% shooting in the series-clinching Game 5 victory. While his stats are not as intriguing as other stars on this list, Brown's contributed in several different facets throughout his 13-year career with the Sonics. He was an underrated scorer, as he set a career-high 23.1 points per game during the 1975-76 season and ranks top four in franchise history for games played (963), field goals made (6,006), assists (3,160), and steals (1,149). Fred Brown stats: 14,018 points (14.6 points), 2,637 rebounds (2.7 rebounds), and 3,160 assists (3.3 assists)

8. Gus Williams, guard

Malcolm Emmons – USA TODAY Sports

Two-time All-Star guard Gus Williams came into his own as a player once he left the Golden State Warriors in free agency to sign with the Sonics in 1977. He averaged over 18 points per game through his six-year tenure in Seattle, including two All-NBA team selections. He led the 1979 championship team with averages of 29 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in the NBA Finals over the Washington Bullets. Not only was he a prolific scorer, but Williams was a strong perimeter defender, as he ranks second in franchise history for steals per game with 2.3. Gus Williams stats: 9,676 points (20.3 PPG), 1,429 rebounds (3 RPG), and 2,865 assists (6 APG)

7. Spencer Haywood, forward/center

Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood had an impressive five-year run in Seattle, which was highlighted in the 1972-73 season, where he was the NBA's third-leading scorer, dropping 29.2 points per night. The 6-foot-8 big man earned four All-NBA team selections and holds the franchise record for most rebounds per game with 12.1. Haywood was one of the most skilled bigs of his era and averaged a double-double during his time with the Sonics with 24.9 points and 12.1 rebounds. Spencer Haywood stats: 8,131 points (24.9 PPG), 3,954 rebounds (12.1 RPG), and 769 assists (2.4 APG)

6. Jack Sikma, center

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Supersonics organization knew they were getting a franchise player when they selected Jack Sikma with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft. The seven-time All-Star is one of the best post-players in NBA history, but could also stretch out the floor and shoot in the midrange. The 6-foot-11 Hall of Famer was instrumental during the 1979 championship run, as he averaged 15.8 points and 14.8 rebounds in the NBA Finals, even though it was just his second year in the league. Sikma was a defensive force in that series as well, swatting away 3.2 shots per game. He is the franchise's all-time leading rebounder with 7,729, while also ranking top three in blocks (705), rebounds per game (10.8), and defensive win shares (43.1). Jack Sikma stats: 12,034 points (16.8 PPG), 7,729 rebounds (10.8 RPG), and 2,345 assists (3.3 APG)

5. Shawn Kemp, forward/center

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While NBA fans remember Shawn Kemp for his insane athleticism and high-flying dunks, the 6-foot-10 forward's accomplishments in Seattle go way beyond that. Kemp became a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player throughout his eight seasons with the team. The four-time NBA Slam Dunk participant has his name written all over the Sonics' record books, ranking top three in offensive rebounds (2,145), total rebounds (5,978), and blocks (959). Kemp soon became one of the most entertaining players in the league since he averaged a double-double in six straight seasons from 1991-97. Shawn Kemp stats: 10,148 points (16.2 PPG), 5,978 (9.6 RPG) rebounds, and 1,096 assists (1.8 APG)

4. Ray Allen, guard

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While Ray Allen cemented his legacy as one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, during his early years in Seattle, he was way more than just a shooter. He was a three-level scorer who could get to the rim at will. After playing 296 games with the team, Allen averaged 24.6 points and reached four All-Star games He was selected to the All-NBA second team in 2004-05 with averages of 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest, knocking down 37.6% of his three-point attempts. In just five seasons with the Supersonics, Allen ranks top five in free throw percentage (89.9%), player efficiency rating (21.8), and three-point field goals (869). Ray Allen stats: 7,273 points (24.6 PPG), 1,375 rebounds (4.6 RPG), and 1,241 assists (4.2 APG)

3. Gary Payton, guard

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Gary "The Glove" Payton is one of the best defenders this league has ever seen. The Hall of Fame point guard made nine All-Star games, as well as nine All-NBA and All-Defensive teams during his 13-year run in Seattle. He was named the 1995-96 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in steals per game with 2.9. The 6-foot-4 two-way star leads the Seattle Supersonics all-time in games played (999), field goals made (7,292), assists (7,384), steals (2,107), and win shares (123.8). Gary Payton stats: 18,207 points (18.2 PPG), 4,240 rebounds (3.9 RPG), and 7,384 assists (6.7 APG)

2. Kevin Durant, forward

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even though Kevin Durant broke the hearts of the entire OKC Thunder fan base when he left to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, he was one of the best players in the league during each of his 9-years with the franchise. It was no secret that the organization was getting a generational talent when he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, but he still exceeded expectations. He won the 2014 MVP award with season averages of 32 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game made seven All-Star appearances, six All-NBA teams, and led the league in scoring four times. Durant leads the franchise in three-pointers (1,143), points per game (27.4), and player efficiency rating (25.0). He is considered one of the best scorers this game has ever witnessed. Although Thunder fans may never forgive him for joining forces with Steph Curry just weeks after blowing a 3-1 to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, his contributions to the organization cannot be forgotten. Kevin Durant stats: 17,566 points (27.4 PPG), 4,518 rebounds (7 RPG), and 2,363 assists (3.7 APG)

1. Russell Westbrook, guard

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports