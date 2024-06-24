Best Golden State Warriors players ever: Ranking 10 best Warriors players of all time

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best Golden State Warriors player of all time? A storied NBA franchise that became a dynasty, it should come as no surprise that some of the best Golden State Warriors players ever still play today. From producing the greatest shooter in NBA history (Stephen Curry) to developing second-round draft picks (Draymond Green), the Warriors have seen some greats take the court.

Let's dive into our list of the 10 best Warriors players of all time.

10. Tim Hardaway, guard

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway played six seasons with the Warriors from 1989-95 and was one of the best pure point guards of his era. Known for his iconic "cross-over," the 6-foot guard was not only very shifty, but he was an elite passer, averaging over eight assists in each of his first seasons. Hardaway was a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player during his run with the team and he was a prolific scorer as he averaged a career-best 23.4 points per game in just his third season. The point guard ranks first in franchise history for assists per game (9.3), fourth in assists (3,926), as well as fifth in three-pointers (602) and steals (821). Tim Hardaway stats: 8,337 points (19.8 PPG), 1,536 rebounds (3.6 RPG), and 3,926 assists (9.3 APG)

9. Nate Thurmond, forward/center

Nate Thurmond played 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the franchise and averaged 17.4 points and 16.9 rebounds per game. As a result, the 6-foot-11 power forward earned seven All-Star nods, alongside five All-NBA Defensive team appearances. It is clear why Thurmond earned a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, since he is one of the best rebounders of all time. He leads the franchise in total rebounds at 12,771, while also ranking 10th in assists with 2,070 and seventh in points at 13,191. Nate Thurmond stats : 13,191 points (17.4 PPG), 12,771 rebounds (16.9 RPG), and 2,070 assists (2.7 APG)

8. Paul Arizin, forward

Although Hall of Famer Paul Arizin played in a much different era of the NBA from 1950-62, his accomplishments cannot be overlooked. The 10-time All-Star averaged 27.6 points and eight rebounds during the 1956 NBA Finals to lead the Warriors to its second title. He led the league in scoring twice and became a four-time All-NBA selection while also becoming the franchise's all-time leader in free throws (5,010) and placing fourth in points (16,266). Paul Arizin stats: 16,266 points (22.8 PPG), 6,129 rebounds (8.6 RPG), and 1,665 assists (2.3 APG)

7. Draymond Green, forward

The Golden State Warriors selected Draymond Green with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and never looked back. He has been the perfect "glue guy" alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, while contributing to the game in so many ways outside of scoring. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year has played his entire career with the Warriors and helped the team win four championships. Even though his stats may not be as impressive as other names on this list, his leadership and unselfish playmaking make him one of the best to ever suit up for the organization. Green just finished his 12th season and has earned four All-Star appearances, two All-NBA selections, and eight All-Defensive teams. Even though he is listed at just 6-foot-6, the power forward has the most defensive rebounds (4,784) and triple-doubles (32) in team history. Draymond Green stats : 7,052 points (8.6 PPG), 5,674 rebounds (6 RPG), and 4,565 assists (7.2 APG)

6. Klay Thompson, guard

There's a reason Klay Thompson is one of the Splash Brothers alongside Stephen Curry. He is labeled as one of the best shooters in NBA history and was given the nickname "Game 6 Klay" after an iconic performance in the 2016 Western Conference Finals where he dropped 41 points, including 11 threes to help the Warriors come back from a 3-2 deficit against the OKC Thunder. The four-time champion has solidified himself as one of the best two-way guards of the 2010s and has five All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections. Over the course of his 13 years spent with the Warriors (two of which he missed due to injury), Thompson has sank in the sixth-most three-pointers of all-time with 2,481. The sharp-shooter averaged 20 points or more in seven seasons and made an All-NBA Defensive team in 2018-19, when he averaged 1.1 steals per game. Klay Thompson stats: 15,531 points (19.6 PPG), 2,795 rebounds (3.5 RPG), and 1,843 assists (2.3 APG)

5. Chris Mullin, forward

Four-time All-NBA selection Chris Mullin put together 13 strong seasons for Dub Nation, making five All-Star teams, as well as averaging over 25 points per game in five straight seasons (1988-93). The 6-foot-7 small forward was a very efficient scorer, knocking down 51.3% of his shots from the floor. Not only was Mullin a scoring machine, but he was one of the best perimeter defenders and has the second most steals in franchise history with 1,360. Along with that, the Hall of Famer ranks seventh in three-pointers (590), sixth in assists (3,146), ninth in blocks (488), and fifth in points (16,235). Chris Mullin stats: 16,235 points (20.1 PPG), 3,549 rebounds (4.4 RPG), and 3,146 assists (3.9 APG)

4. Kevin Durant, forward

Even though Kevin Durant played just three seasons with the Warriors, he led the organization to back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. The 6-foot-11 three-level scorer became the first player in franchise history to win multiple Finals MVPs. In the three-year run he had alongside Steph Curry and company, Durant earned three All-Star nods and three All-NBA selections, while averaging 25.8 points per game. Kevin Durant stats: 5,374 points (25.8 PPG), 1,474 rebounds(7.1 RPG), and 1,123 assists (5.4 APG)

3. Rick Barry, forward

1965-66 Rookie of the Year, Rick Barry dominated from the very start, making the All-NBA First Team during his rookie season. He became an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with Golden State and also helped the Warriors win the title in 1975. In that series, the 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 29.5 points, five rebounds, and four assists, winning Finals MVP as the team swept the Washington Bullets. By the end of his Hall of Fame career, Barry ranked top five in franchise history for field goals made (6,466), assists (3,247), steals (929), points (16,447), and steals per game (2.3). Rick Barry stats: 16,447 points (25.6 PPG), 4,655 rebounds (7.3 RPG), and 3,247 assists (5.1 APG)

2. Wilt Chamberlain, center

Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain did not win a championship during his six seasons with the franchise, but he simply dominated the league, averaging 41.5 points and 25.1 rebounds per game. Not only did he win Rookie of the Year, but the six-time All-NBA selection brought home MVP that same season with averages of 37.6 points and 27 rebounds. In 1961-62, the 7-foot-1 big man averaged an astonishing 50.1 points, and in that season he scored the most points in an NBA game with 100. Although he played his 15-year career with several other teams, Chamberlain leads the organization in two-point field goals made (7,216), and player efficiency rating (30.3), while also ranking second in total rebounds (10,768). Wilt Chamberlain stats: 17,783 points (41.5 PPG), 10,768 rebounds (25.1 RPG), and 1,303 assists (3 APG).

1. Stephen Curry, guard

