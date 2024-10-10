fbpx

Chicago Bulls Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Updated:
Chicago Bulls
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Is there a Chicago Bulls game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Chicago is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls schedule.

Chicago Bulls game today

When is the next Chicago Bulls game?Saturdy, October 12
Who are they playing?Memphis Grizzlies
Where are the Bulls playing?United Center
What time does the Bulls game start?7 PM CT
What channel is the Bulls game on?Chicago Sports Network
Where can we stream the Bulls game?NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Bulls game today?

There is no Bulls game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 12 against the Memphis Grizzlies in preseason action.

What time is the Bulls game today?

The Chicago Bulls’ next game tips off at 7 PM CT.

Who is airing the Bulls game today?

Chicago Bulls
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Most Chicago Bulls games can be found locally on Chicago Sports Network or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Bulls record?

The Bulls’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 39-43.

What place are the Bulls in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the ninth spot of the Eastern Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Chicago Bulls play at home?

The Bulls play their home games at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

What time do gates open for the Bulls game today?

Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

All gates for Bulls games at United Center usually open 90 minutes before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Bull?

On the current roster, Nikola Vucevic is the oldest player at 33 years old.

How many home games do the Bulls play in 2024-25?

The Bulls play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Chicago Bulls preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 preseason schedule.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
October 12Grizzlies7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 14@ Bucks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 16Timberwolves7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 18Cavaliers7:00 PMChicago Sports Network

2024-25 Chicago Bulls schedule

Here is the upcoming Bulls schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
October 23@ Pelicans7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 25@ Bucks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 26Thunder7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 28@ Grizzlies7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
October 30Magic7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 1@ Nets6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
November 4Jazz7:30 PMChicago Sports Network
November 6@ Mavericks7:30 PMChicago Sports Network
November 7Timberwolves7:00 PMChicago Sports Network/NBA TV
November 9Kings6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 11Cavaliers7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 13@ Knicks6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
November 15@ Cavaliers6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
November 17Rockets6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 18@ Pistons6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 20@ Bucks6:30 PMESPN
November 22Hawks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 23Grizzlies7:00 PMChicago Sports Network/NBA TV
November 26@ Wizards6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 27@ Magic6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
November 29Celtics7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 2Nets7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 5@ Spurs7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 6Pacers7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 876ers12:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 19@ Celtics6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
December 21Celtics7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 23Bucks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 26Hawks6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
December 28Bucks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
December 30@ Hornets6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 1@ Wizards6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 4Knicks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 6Spurs7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 8@ Pacers6:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 10Wizards7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 12Kings2:30 PMChicago Sports Network
January 14Pelicans7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 15Hawks7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 17Hornets8:30 PMESPN
January 19@ Trail Blazers8:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 21@ Clippers9:30 PMChicago Sports Network
January 23@ Warriors9:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 2576ers7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 27Nuggets7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
January 29@ Celtics6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
January 31@ Raptors6:30 PMChicago Sports Network
February 2@ Pistons2:00 PMChicago Sports Network
February 4Heat7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
February 5@ Timberwolves7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
February 8Warriors7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
February 11Pistons7:00 PMChicago Sports Network
February 12Pistons7:00 PMChicago Sports Newtork

Bulls record by year

  • 2023-24: 39-43
  • 2022-23: 40-42
  • 2021-22: 46-36
  • 2020-21: 31-41
  • 2019-20: 22-43
  • 2018-19: 22-60
  • 2017-18: 27-55
