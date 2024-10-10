Chicago Bulls Game Today: TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Is there a Chicago Bulls game today? While there are always upcoming NBA games, it doesn’t mean Chicago is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls schedule.

Chicago Bulls game today

When is the next Chicago Bulls game? Saturdy, October 12 Who are they playing? Memphis Grizzlies Where are the Bulls playing? United Center What time does the Bulls game start? 7 PM CT What channel is the Bulls game on? Chicago Sports Network Where can we stream the Bulls game? NBA.TV

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Bulls game today?

There is no Bulls game today. The team’s next scheduled game is on October 12 against the Memphis Grizzlies in preseason action.

What time is the Bulls game today?

The Chicago Bulls’ next game tips off at 7 PM CT.

Who is airing the Bulls game today?

Most Chicago Bulls games can be found locally on Chicago Sports Network or are streamed on NBA League Pass.

What is the Bulls record?

The Bulls’ final regular season record for 2023-24 was 39-43.

What place are the Bulls in?

The team finished the 2023-24 regular season in the ninth spot of the Eastern Conference NBA standings.

Where do the Chicago Bulls play at home?

The Bulls play their home games at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

What time do gates open for the Bulls game today?

All gates for Bulls games at United Center usually open 90 minutes before tip-off.

Who is the oldest Bull?

On the current roster, Nikola Vucevic is the oldest player at 33 years old.

How many home games do the Bulls play in 2024-25?

The Bulls play 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.

2024 Chicago Bulls preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 preseason schedule.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info October 12 Grizzlies 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 14 @ Bucks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 16 Timberwolves 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 18 Cavaliers 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network

2024-25 Chicago Bulls schedule

Here is the upcoming Bulls schedule for all their games before the 2025 All-Star Game.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info October 23 @ Pelicans 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 25 @ Bucks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 26 Thunder 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 28 @ Grizzlies 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network October 30 Magic 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 1 @ Nets 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network November 4 Jazz 7:30 PM Chicago Sports Network November 6 @ Mavericks 7:30 PM Chicago Sports Network November 7 Timberwolves 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network/NBA TV November 9 Kings 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 11 Cavaliers 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 13 @ Knicks 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network November 15 @ Cavaliers 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network November 17 Rockets 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 18 @ Pistons 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 20 @ Bucks 6:30 PM ESPN November 22 Hawks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 23 Grizzlies 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network/NBA TV November 26 @ Wizards 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 27 @ Magic 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network November 29 Celtics 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 2 Nets 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 5 @ Spurs 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 6 Pacers 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 8 76ers 12:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 19 @ Celtics 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network December 21 Celtics 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 23 Bucks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 26 Hawks 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network December 28 Bucks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network December 30 @ Hornets 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 1 @ Wizards 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 4 Knicks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 6 Spurs 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 8 @ Pacers 6:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 10 Wizards 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 12 Kings 2:30 PM Chicago Sports Network January 14 Pelicans 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 15 Hawks 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 17 Hornets 8:30 PM ESPN January 19 @ Trail Blazers 8:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 21 @ Clippers 9:30 PM Chicago Sports Network January 23 @ Warriors 9:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 25 76ers 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 27 Nuggets 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network January 29 @ Celtics 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network January 31 @ Raptors 6:30 PM Chicago Sports Network February 2 @ Pistons 2:00 PM Chicago Sports Network February 4 Heat 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network February 5 @ Timberwolves 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network February 8 Warriors 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network February 11 Pistons 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Network February 12 Pistons 7:00 PM Chicago Sports Newtork

Bulls record by year