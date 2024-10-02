Boston Celtics game today: Start times and TV info for upcoming 2024-25 Celtics schedule

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Is there a Boston Celtics game today? While there will be various NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Boston is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule.

Boston Celtics game today

When is the next Boston Celtics game? Friday, October 4 Who are they playing? Denver Nuggets Where are the Celtics playing? Etihad Arena What time does the Celtics game start? 12:00 PM ET What channel is the Celtics game on? NBC Sports Boston Where can we stream the Celtics game? NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Celtics game today?

There is no Celtics game today. The team begins the defense of their latest championship on October 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

What time is the Celtics game today?

The next Celtics game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

How to watch Boston Celtics game today?

Most Celtics regular season games can be found on NBC Sports Boston or streamed on NBA league pass.

Who do the Celtics play next?

The Celtics’ next game will be against rivals the New York Knicks.

What is the Celtics record right now?

The 2024-25 NBA season has not started yet. Last season they ended the campaign with a record of 64-18.

What place are the Boston Celtics in?

The Celtics finished first in the Atlantic division and first overall in the Eastern Conference NBA standings last season.

Who will start for the Celtics?

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics, as well as their reserves.

Starters:

Jrue Holiday

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis

Al Horford

Reserves:

Derrick White

Payton Prichard

Lonnie Walker IV

Luke Kornet

Sam Hauser

Xavier Tillman

Neemias Queta

Jaden Springer

Where do the Boston Celtics play their games?

The Celtics play all their home games in Boston’s TD Garden arena.

What time do gates open for the Celtics game today?

All gates for Celtics games at TD Garden, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

The Celtics ended the season with not only the best record in the Eastern Conference but the best overall record in the NBA standings at 64-18.

How many home games do the Celtics play 2024?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024 Boston Celtics preseason schedule

Below you can find the full rundown of the Boston Celtics 2024 preseason schedule.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info October 4 Nuggets 12:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 6 Nuggets 10:00 AM NBC Sports Boston October 12 76ers 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 13 Raptors 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 15 @ Raptors 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston

2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule (Regular season)

Below you can get a look at the Boston Celtics schedule before the 2025 All-Star game.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info October 22 Knicks 7:30 PM TNT October 24 @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 26 @ Pistons 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston October 28 @ Miami Heat 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston October 30 Bucks 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 1 @ Hornets 7:00 PM ESPN November 2 @ Hornets 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 4 @ Hawks 7:45 PM NBC Sports Boston November 6 Warriors 7:30 PM ESPN November 8 Nets 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 10 @ Bucks 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 12 Hawks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 13 @ Nets 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 16 Raptors 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 19 Cavaliers 7:00 PM TNT November 22 @ Wizards 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston November 24 Timberwolves 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 25 Clippers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston November 29 @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 1 @ Cavaliers 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 2 Heat 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 4 Pistons 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 6 Bucks 7:30 PM ESPN December 7 Grizzlies 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 19 Bulls 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 21 @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 23 @ Magic 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 25 76ers 5:00 PM ABC December 27 Pacers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston December 29 Pacers 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston December 31 Raptors 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 2 Timberwolves 7:30 PM TNT January 3 @ Rockets 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 5 @ Thunder 3:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 7 @ Nuggets 10:00 PM TNT January 10 Kings 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 12 Pelicans 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 15 @ Raptors 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 17 Magic 7:00 PM ESPN January 18 Hawks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston January 20 @ Warriors 7:00 PM TNT January 22 @ Clippers 10:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 23 @ Lakers 10:00 PM TNT January 25 @ Mavericks 5:30 PM ABC January 27 Rockets 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 29 Bulls 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston January 31 @ Pelicans 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston February 2 @ 76ers 6:00 PM ESPN February 4 @ Cavaliers 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston February 6 Mavericks 7:30 PM TNT February 8 @ Knicks 8:30 PM ABC February 10 @ Heat 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston February 12 Spurs 7:00 PM ESPN

