Boston Celtics game today: Start times and TV info for upcoming 2024-25 Celtics schedule

Updated:
celtics game today
Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Is there a Boston Celtics game today? While there will be various NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Boston is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule.

Boston Celtics game today

When is the next Boston Celtics game?Friday, October 4
Who are they playing?Denver Nuggets
Where are the Celtics playing?Etihad Arena
What time does the Celtics game start?12:00 PM ET
What channel is the Celtics game on?NBC Sports Boston
Where can we stream the Celtics game?NBA League Pass

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Celtics game today?

There is no Celtics game today. The team begins the defense of their latest championship on October 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

What time is the Celtics game today?

The next Celtics game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

How to watch Boston Celtics game today?

celtics game today
Credit: Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Most Celtics regular season games can be found on NBC Sports Boston or streamed on NBA league pass.

Who do the Celtics play next?

The Celtics’ next game will be against rivals the New York Knicks.

What is the Celtics record right now?

The 2024-25 NBA season has not started yet. Last season they ended the campaign with a record of 64-18.

What place are the Boston Celtics in?

The Celtics finished first in the Atlantic division and first overall in the Eastern Conference NBA standings last season.

Who will start for the Celtics?

Below you can find the projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics, as well as their reserves.

Starters:

  • Jrue Holiday
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Al Horford

Reserves:

  • Derrick White
  • Payton Prichard
  • Lonnie Walker IV
  • Luke Kornet
  • Sam Hauser
  • Xavier Tillman
  • Neemias Queta
  • Jaden Springer

Where do the Boston Celtics play their games?

The Celtics play all their home games in Boston’s TD Garden arena.

What time do gates open for the Celtics game today?

All gates for Celtics games at TD Garden, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.

The Celtics ended the season with not only the best record in the Eastern Conference but the best overall record in the NBA standings at 64-18.

How many home games do the Celtics play 2024?

The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

2024 Boston Celtics preseason schedule

celtics game today
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full rundown of the Boston Celtics 2024 preseason schedule.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 4Nuggets12:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 6Nuggets10:00 AMNBC Sports Boston
October 1276ers8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 13Raptors7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 15@ Raptors7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston

2024-25 Boston Celtics schedule (Regular season)

Below you can get a look at the Boston Celtics schedule before the 2025 All-Star game.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 22Knicks7:30 PMTNT
October 24@ Wizards7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 26@ Pistons7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 28@ Miami Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
October 30Bucks7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 1@ Hornets7:00 PMESPN
November 2@ Hornets6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 4@ Hawks7:45 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 6Warriors7:30 PMESPN
November 8Nets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 10@ Bucks3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 12Hawks7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 13@ Nets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 16Raptors8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 19Cavaliers7:00 PMTNT
November 22@ Wizards7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 24Timberwolves3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 25Clippers7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
November 29@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 1@ Cavaliers6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 2Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 4Pistons7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 6Bucks7:30 PMESPN
December 7Grizzlies8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 19Bulls7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 21@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 23@ Magic7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 2576ers5:00 PMABC
December 27Pacers7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 29Pacers6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
December 31Raptors3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 2Timberwolves7:30 PMTNT
January 3@ Rockets8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 5@ Thunder3:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 7@ Nuggets10:00 PMTNT
January 10Kings7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 12Pelicans6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 15@ Raptors7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 17Magic7:00 PMESPN
January 18Hawks7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 20@ Warriors7:00 PMTNT
January 22@ Clippers10:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 23@ Lakers10:00 PMTNT
January 25@ Mavericks5:30 PMABC
January 27Rockets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 29Bulls7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
January 31@ Pelicans8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 2@ 76ers6:00 PMESPN
February 4@ Cavaliers7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 6Mavericks7:30 PMTNT
February 8@ Knicks8:30 PMABC
February 10@ Heat7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
February 12Spurs7:00 PMESPN

Boston Celtics record by year

  • 2023-24: 64-18
  • 2022-23: 57-25
  • 2021-22: 51-31
  • 2020-21: 36-36
  • 2019-20: 48-24
  • 2018-19: 49-33
  • 2017-18: 55-27
