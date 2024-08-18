Golden State Warriors game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024-25 Warriors schedule

Is there a Golden State game today? While there will be NBA games today, it doesn’t always mean Golden State is taking to the hardwood. Here you can find all the information you need to know for the next matchup on the 2024-25 Golden State Warriors schedule.
Golden State Warriors game today
|When is the next Warriors game?
|Wednesday, October 3
|Who are they playing?
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Where are the Warriors playing?
|Moda Center
|What time does the Warriors game start?
|7 PM PT
|What channel is the Warriors game on?
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Where can we stream the Warriors game?
|NBA League Pass
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Warriors game today?
There is no Warriors game today. Golden State opens up the regular season with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 23.
What time is the Warriors game today?
The next Warriors game will have a tip-off at 7 PM PT.
How to watch Golden State Warriors game today?
Most Warriors regular season games can be found on NBC Sports Bay Area or streamed on NBA league pass.
Who do the Warriors play next?
The Warriors’ next game will take place on the road in Portland.
Where do the Warriors play their games?
The team plays all their home game inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
What time do gates open for the Warriors game today?
All gates for Warriors games at Chase Center, or matchups on the road, usually open an hour before the game’s tip-off.
What place are the Golden State Warriors in?
The Warriors finished the 2023-24 NBA season with the tenth-best record in the Western Conference at 46-36.
How many home games do the Warriors play in 2024-25?
The team plays 41 home and 41 away games during the 2024-25 NBA season.
2024 Golden State Warriors schedule (Regular season)
Below you can find the full rundown of the Golden State Warriors schedule before the 2025 All-Star break.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|October 23
|@ Trail Blazers
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|October 25
|@ Jazz
|6:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|October 27
|Clippers
|6:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|October 29
|Pelicans
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|October 30
|Pelicans
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 2
|@ Rockers
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 4
|@ Wizards
|4:15 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 6
|@ Celtics
|4:30 PM
|ESPN
|November 8
|@ Cavaliers
|4:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 10
|@ Thunder
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 12
|Mavericks
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|November 15
|Grizzlies
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 18
|@ Clippers
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|November 20
|Hawks
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 22
|@ Pelicans
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 23
|@ Spurs
|6:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 25
|Nets
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|November 27
|Thunder
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|November 30
|@ Suns
|8:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 3
|@ Nuggets
|8:00 PM
|TNT
|December 5
|Rockets
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 6
|Timberolves
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|December 8
|Timberolves
|5:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|December 19
|Grizzlies
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|December 21
|@ Timberwolves
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|December 23
|Pacers
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 25
|Lakers
|5:00 PM
|ESPN
|December 27
|@ Clippers
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|December 28
|Suns
|6:30 PM
|NBA TV
|December 30
|Cavaliers
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 2
|76ers
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|January 4
|Grizzlies
|5:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 5
|Kings
|5:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 7
|Heat
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 9
|@ Pistons
|4:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 10
|@ Pacers
|4:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 13
|@ Raptors
|4:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 15
|@ Timberwolves
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 18
|Wizards
|8:30 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 20
|Celtics
|5:00 PM
|TNT
|January 22
|@ Kings
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|January 23
|Bulls
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 25
|Lakers
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|January 28
|Jazz
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|January 29
|Thunder
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|January 31
|Suns
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|February 3
|Magic
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|February 5
|@ Jazz
|8:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|February 6
|@ Lakers
|7:00 PM
|TNT
|February 8
|@ Bulls
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|February 10
|@ Bucks
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|February 12
|@ Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|February 13
|@ Rockets
|6:00
|NBC Sports Bay Area
Golden State Warriors record by year
- 2023-24: 46-36
- 2022-23: 44-38
- 2021-22: 53-29
- 2020-21: 39-33
- 2019-20: 15-50
- 2018-19: 57-25
- 2017-18: 58-24