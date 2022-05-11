NBA world reacts to Milwaukee Bucks stunning Boston Celtics in Game 5

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

With the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in a pivotal matchup, we saw both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum at their very best on Wednesday night.

While at one point it appeared the C’s would walk off their court victorious as they held a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, it was the defending champions who came out ahead.

Thanks to a 40-point performance by the Greek Freak, which included a late three-point shot to seal the deal, the Bucks now hold a 3-2 lead in the playoff matchup as they head back to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for what could be a series-clinching Game 6.

Fans witnessed several swings of momentum and a literal swing at one point that left Antetokounmpo with a bloody eye thanks to some friendly fire. We’ve collected some of the best reactions off social media from the game’s events.

NBA Twitter chimes in on latest Bucks victory

Giannis notches his SIXTH 40-point, 10-rebound game in the playoffs.



Since the merger, the only other players to do that are LeBron, Shaq, Hakeem and Kareem 😳 pic.twitter.com/sXLXhzrw2B — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2022

WHAT A DISASTER FOR THE BOSTON CELTICS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 12, 2022

Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 12, 2022

Why Giannis looking like Michael Myers 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/E06WFq7dOK — 𝟖/𝟐𝟒 (@KobesPlanet) May 12, 2022

Celtics in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/8P2cUJAiRi — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) May 12, 2022

Jrue Holiday to Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/kyZTuwWZJe — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 12, 2022

Postgame we asked Jrue Holiday about his defining defensive stop & block on Marcus Smart at the end of game 5 and he said “maybe there’s more than one defensive player of the year on the floor”.

He gave big respect & props to Marcus, but pointed out he’s a top defender too. — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 12, 2022

Jrue Holiday is the defensive player of the year now. That’s how it works. pic.twitter.com/3R1fbjek4T — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 12, 2022

Stunned, silent Celtics fans leaving the Garden pic.twitter.com/Zqups1PfI2 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 12, 2022

Giannis just pulled of a Lebron James type of performance in the Garden. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2022

The series resumes on Friday, May 13, with the tip-off time yet to be set in stone. If there is a Game 7, it would take place on Sunday, May 15.

