Natus Vincere win grand final at BLAST Premier Spring Finals

Natus Vincere recorded a 2-0 win over Team Vitality in the grand final of the BLAST Premier Spring Finals on Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal.
Natus Vincere breezed to a 16-8 victory on Mirage and 16-5 triumph on Overpass to claim the $200,000 first prize, plus a World Final berth and 4,000 BLAST Premier points.
— NAVI (@natusvincere) June 19, 2022
Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy recorded 41 kills and fellow Ukraine native Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev finished with a plus-17 kills-to-death differential for Natus Vincere.
Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had 32 kills and team-best even kills-to-death differential for Team Vitality, who claimed $85,000 and 2,000 BLAST Premier points.
The championship of the $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive series was being held at Altice Arena, the largest indoor arena in Portugal and one of the biggest in Europe, with a capacity of up to 20,000.
Eight teams were separated into two groups in a double-elimination format, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the single-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three.
BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 prize pool and points distribution
1. $200,000, World Final berth, 4,000 BLAST Premier points — Natus Vincere
2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points — Team Vitality
3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points – G2 Esports, OG
5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points — ENCE, FaZe Clan
7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — paiN Gaming, BIG
–Field Level Media