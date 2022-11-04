Moda Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -rosequarter.com

Home of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Moda Center is one of the older NBA stadiums still around. Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, here is everything you need to know to enjoy your trip to the Moda Center.

Where is Moda Center located?

Moda Center is in Portland, Oregon. The address is 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227.

Who plays at Moda Center?

The Portland Trail Blazers play at Moda Center.

What is the capacity of the Moda Center?

The capacity at Moda Center is 19,980, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the doors open at Moda Center?

Moda Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Moda Center?

The Moda Center parking, you can expect to pay between $10-$35. We have four parking garages and two parking lots providing over 2500 spaces, with disabled spaces available on most levels. Each garage has at least one elevator. For most events, pre-paid parking is available from the box office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Portland Trail Blazers play at Moda Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Moda Center before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring into Moda Center?

Moda Center will not permit bags larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″.

Is Moda Center cashless?

Moda Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Moda Center?

Suites at Moda Center cost between $2,000- $10,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Moda Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Moda Center.

Located on the Executive Suite Level, Flex Suites provide a small group but fully private, suite option for parties of 8-12 people.

Wine Studios are an excellent option for groups of 4 or fewer seeking a more intimate experience.

The Party Suite is on the suite level at the baseline. The Pacific Office Automation Party Suite is the largest suite option at the Moda Center. This option will include 35-70 suite tickets out of the gate, with an option to add up to 30 more. So, up to 100 people can comfortably fit in the suite.

What is there to eat at Moda Center?

