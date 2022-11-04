Moda Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Home of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Moda Center is one of the older NBA stadiums still around. Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, here is everything you need to know to enjoy your trip to the Moda Center.
Where is Moda Center located?
Moda Center is in Portland, Oregon. The address is 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227.
Who plays at Moda Center?
The Portland Trail Blazers play at Moda Center.
What is the capacity of the Moda Center?
The capacity at Moda Center is 19,980, which is the number of seats they have.
What time do the doors open at Moda Center?
Moda Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.
How much is the parking at the Moda Center?
The Moda Center parking, you can expect to pay between $10-$35. We have four parking garages and two parking lots providing over 2500 spaces, with disabled spaces available on most levels. Each garage has at least one elevator. For most events, pre-paid parking is available from the box office or any Ticketmaster outlet.
Can you watch warm-ups of the Portland Trail Blazers play at Moda Center?
Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Moda Center before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.
What can you bring into Moda Center?
Moda Center will not permit bags larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″.
Is Moda Center cashless?
Moda Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.
How much is a suite at Moda Center?
Suites at Moda Center cost between $2,000- $10,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Moda Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Moda Center.
- Located on the Executive Suite Level, Flex Suites provide a small group but fully private, suite option for parties of 8-12 people.
- Wine Studios are an excellent option for groups of 4 or fewer seeking a more intimate experience.
- The Party Suite is on the suite level at the baseline. The Pacific Office Automation Party Suite is the largest suite option at the Moda Center. This option will include 35-70 suite tickets out of the gate, with an option to add up to 30 more. So, up to 100 people can comfortably fit in the suite.
What is there to eat at Moda Center?
There are some delicious spots to eat at Moda Center. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.
- Cha Cha Cha: Serving up delicious burrito bowls, burritos, and more out in section 105.
- Sizzle Pie: Serving up individual slices of pizza for fans to enjoy in sections 113 and 122.
- Red Hot & Rollin: Serving up pretzels, hot dogs, popcorn, and more in sections 104, 107, 116, 118, and 327.
- Lemonade Cart: Serving up fresh lemonade in section 113.
- Coors Light Bar: Beers on draft out in sections 106 and 318.
- Corona Beach House: Chips, salsa, margaritas, and more are out in section 114.
- Crafter’s: Signature burgers, veggie burgers, fries, chicken strips, water, soda, beer, and more are out in sections 102, 111, and 303.
- Hop Valley Cart: Serving up Hop Valley beer in section 118.
- Hen Pen: Fries, chicken, fried chicken, wings, soda, beer, water, and more out in section 119.
- Plum Tasty: Organic bowls, salads, wraps, snacks, and more are out in section 106.
- Bap n’ Noodle: Fans looking for Korean chicken, rice bowls, noodles, and more can head to sections 102 and 103.
- Killer Burger: Serving up signature burgers, fries, water, beer, and more in sections 105 and 115.
- Daddy D’s BBQ Cart: BBQ sandwiches, nachos, and more are in sections 109 and 333.
- Kama’aina: Hawaiian poke bowls, fish and chips, and more Hawaiian food for fans to enjoy in section 108.
- White Claw Cart: Fans looking for a plethora of spiked seltzer options can head to section 108.
- Widmer Bar: Serving up local craft beers out in section 110.