MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred blasted after announcing cancelation of games

Feb 28, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, center, walks after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference early Tuesday evening announcing that the first two series of the MLB regular season, including Opening Day, have been canceled after owners and the MLBPA failed to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Unions reps and owners have been meeting around the clock all wee in an attempt to end a lockout that started back in early December. Unfortunately, a ton of issues remained outstanding.

Competitive balance tax and player payrolls

MLB luxury tax

MLB minimum salaries

Service-time manipulation

Expanded playoffs

These outstanding issues led to talks breaking off earlier on Tuesday after initial optimism that the two sides could come together.

With all of these issues still remaining, Rob Manfred took it upon himself to announce that regular-season games will be canceled for just the fourth time in the history of the league.

Already under a microscope for overseeing a downtick in interest in the game of baseball, Manfred found himself on the receiving end of major criticism throughout the MLB world.

For good reason. As we’ve seen with MLB TV ratings, interest in the sport is at an all-time low. An argument can be made that not only the NFL, but the NBA and college football have surprassed MLB in terms of interest in North America.

Unlike back in 1998 when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire engaged in an historic home run battle to save the sport following the 1994-95 strike, there doesn’t seem to be any way out of this mess for MLB. Manfred is public enemy No. 1.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred blasted with lockout forcing cancelation of games

Rob Manfred said MLB has cancelled the first two series of the regular season. The owners would like you to return when they're ready and pay them $50 to park, $18 for a beer and $11 for a slice of pizza. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 1, 2022

“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” — Rob Manfred, on the day MLB canceled regular-season games, during a league-initiated lockout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

Rob Manfred: "The last five years were difficult from a revenue perspective."



In 2019, the last season before the pandemic, MLB revenues jumped for a 17th straight year to a record $10.7 billion, per Forbes. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 1, 2022

Manfred: ‘Last five years have been very difficult for the league from a revenue perspective.’ MLB has totaled about $43 billion in that period. — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 1, 2022

Watching Manfred talk has my blood boiling. I can’t imagine how active players feel when hearing that nonsense. — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 1, 2022

Asked a player for his reaction to Rob Manfred laughing after postponing the start of the regular season: “Are you talking about the guy who cut 42 minor-league teams and called the World Series trophy a hunk of metal?” — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 1, 2022

Dear Commissioner Rob Manfred, pic.twitter.com/sAxeaAQgHP — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) March 1, 2022

People wondering why Rob Manfred is laughing so much at this presser? The answer is simple. He's a clown. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 1, 2022

getting the sense that the image of rob manfred smiling during that presser is rocketing around player chats right now. it's their (and his) new "piece of metal," i think. after years of players complaining about manfred not having enough affection for the actual game, woof. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 1, 2022

Rob Manfred: Unfortunately I'm going to have to cancel the first two series worth of games



Also Rob Manfred: pic.twitter.com/crvRiRwKBa — Gomer (@GomesDaLegend) March 1, 2022

BREAKING: Rob Manfred has been charged with first degree murder, for killing baseball. — Dan 🇺🇦💞 (@DanClarkSports) February 27, 2022