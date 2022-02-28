MLB star Bryce Harper reaches out to Japanese team as lockout continues

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is apparently looking to play baseball at some point in 2022 even if it is not in the Majors.

With a deadline to avoid canceling regular-season games imposed for later on Monday, Harper took to social media. In doing so, the reigning National League MVP reached out to the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball Central League.

While it might have been in jest, this goes to show us that MLB players firmly believe the start of the 2022 regular season will be postponed due to the ongoing lockout imposed by owners.

And Bryce Harper has checked in via his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/vt1omi5jV3 — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) February 28, 2022

Bryce Harper even mentioned his agent, Scott Boras, in the social media post. For his part, the super-agent has been especially critical of MLB and its owners since the lockout began back in December.

As for the ongoing work stoppage, owners set a deadline for later on Monday to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement in order to avoid canceling regular-season games.

Right now, things are not looking too good on that front as the two sides continue to meet with things being described as “negative so far.” Meetings are planned throughout the remainder of the day.

As for Bryce Harper and the threat to play overseas, MLB players can suit up in foreign leagues during a lockout. Wouldn’t that be something?