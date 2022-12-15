Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes as reserve driver

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher will be the reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023, the Formula One team announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old German will back up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Schumacher made 43 starts for Haas-Ferrari during the 2021 and 2022 F1 seasons.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Schumacher’s father, Michael, also drove for Mercedes (2010-12) after winning five consecutive F1 titles with Ferrari from 2000-04. Michael Schumacher won his first two titles (1994-95) with Benetton.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me,” Mick Schumacher said. “F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

Mick Schumacher was the 2020 Formula Two champion with Ferrari. His best F1 finish this season was sixth place at the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future,” Ferrari said in a team statement.

