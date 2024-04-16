Miami Dolphins reportedly eyeing contract extensions for young stars

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been talked about a whole heck of a lot as it relates to a potential contract extension this offseason.

The Pro Bowl signal caller is set to enter the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. In doing so, Tua will earn $23.17 million next season barring an extension.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier noted that extension talks with Miami’s brass are “ongoing” in speaking with NFL Media on Tuesday.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Typically, teams look to extend franchise quarterbacks when they are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Despite some questions about his ability to lead the Dolphins, Tua has proven that he can be the guy under center.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2023): 69.3% completin, 4,624 yards, 29 TD, 14 INT

While Tua has been the talk in South Beach this offseason, there are other core players the Dolphins are looking to extend this offseason.

Miami Dolphins looking to extend Jaylen Waddle ahead of 2024 season

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that Miami is attempting to lock up the star receiver on a lucrative long-term contract ahead of the 2024 season.

“The Dolphins are expected to try to sign wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a contract extension, and the potential price of that extension came more into focus Monday when Philadelphia gave receiver DeVonta Smith a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $51 million guaranteed.” Report on potential Jaylen Waddle contract extension with the Miami Dolphins

A top-six pick out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career.

Wide receiver contracts have come into focus around the NFL in recent months. That’s especially true after the aforementioned Smith inked a lucrative long-term deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the week.

The likes of Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk are also potentially in line for huge contracts moving forward in the offseason.

Waddle, 25, is averaging 84 receptions for 1,128 yards and six touchdowns throughout his three-year career. He’s teamed up with Tyreek Hill to form one of the best receiver tandems in the NFL.