Matas Buzelis, possible No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft, signs with G League Ignite

There is no generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama in the 2024 NBA Draft class, hence why the lanky freshman is the consensus top pick this year. In many regards, next season’s draft class isn’t viewed to be as strong as this year’s prospect pool, with many athletes hoping to catapult to potential top pick status.

Matas Buzelis, a Lithuanian-American Chicago native, is hoping to emerge from the pack. The 6-foot-11 wing is already viewed by some as the projected No. 1 overall pick in 2024 and has received at least 12 offers from top programs across the nation, including Kentucky and Duke.

But the 18-year-old has officially decided to take his talent to the G League Ignite, inking a one-year contract that allows him to enter next season’s NBA draft. Buzelis, a five-star recruit, becomes the latest in a long line of athletes choosing to forego college while participating in the NBA’s pathway program.

In just a few weeks, we’ll witness the Ignite’s Scoot Henderson likely become a top-five pick. This is in addition to Jalen Green going No. 2 overall in 2021 and a handful of other lottery picks in recent years. The G League has yet to produce a No. 1 overall pick.

As for Buzelis, he possesses an impressive mix of playmaking ability and athleticism, making flashy plays in the open floor. Yet like many other tall, lanky prospects, he still needs to bulk up before thriving defensively, but he has plenty of time to add mass to his frame. For now, he’ll join the G League and continue to hone his craft.

